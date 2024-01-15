Horses replace machines in tree felling

Using horses in logging reduces damage to other trees, plants and the ground

Horses will replace machines to clear infected trees from a forest in south Wales.

Horse logging is an ancient but sustainable forest management technique which was used for thousands of years.

Now horse power will help Natural Resources Wales pull timber infected with larch disease from sensitive woodland in Fforest Fawr near Tongwynlais, on the outskirts of Cardiff.

The park will remain open, but visitors have been asked to keep dogs on a lead and adhere to any diversions or safety signs.

Horse logging has been around for thousands of years but was replaced with machinery.

The work starts on Monday and will continue for three months to stop the spread of phytophthora ramorum, commonly known as larch disease.

Other tree species in the affected area will not be felled.

Chris Rees, forest operations team leader for Natural Resources Wales said: “We used horses in other south Wales central woodlands last year and we’re looking forward to keeping this wonderful tradition alive in Fforest Fawr.”