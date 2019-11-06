Should Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR) Be Disappointed With Their 23% Profit?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR) share price is 23% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 13% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 11% in three years.

Horseshoe Metals didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Horseshoe Metals will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Our data indicates that Horseshoe Metals had AU$8.7m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So the fact that the stock is up 146% in the last year shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. Investors must really like its potential. You can see in the image below, how Horseshoe Metals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Horseshoe Metals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

We're pleased to report that Horseshoe Metals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

