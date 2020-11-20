Horton Group Opens New Office on Music Row

Nashville web design & marketing firm Horton Group has moved into the historic neighborhood to better serve clients.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville is known for its institutions. And even if Horton Group might not ring a bell, the purple elephant just might. Horton Group has called Nashville home since 1996 and have now opened a new office in the heart of Music Row.

With over 20 years helping national and Nashville businesses grow, Horton Group is the most trusted name in web design, search engine optimization (SEO), digital advertising, and marketing. So much so that the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium trusted them with building and maintaining their websites and digital marketing needs.

"Horton Group has always felt like it had a pulse on the city and its businesses. What better place to be than the heart of Nashville?" said Ken Royer, Owner of the Horton Group. "We wanted to have a comfortable, but accessible place to meet clients and help businesses large and small build their brands and reputation not only in Nashville, but nationally."

A successful website is built and maintained through a combination of services. And Horton Group offers everything you need to see your website flourish and its all in-house. Website design and marketing are supported post-launch with expert digital marketing practices. Horton Group's new office is your one-stop shop to grow your online presence.

Horton Group has been providing web design and marketing services to the Nashville area and beyond for over 20 years. We offer a simple and accountable process, complete support and great results. We have created beautiful websites for notable clients like Metro Nashville Public Schools, Bart Durham Injury Law, and more.

For additional information, please visit Horton Group .

