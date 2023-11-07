Horton scores 17 points to lead new look No. 18 Texas in 88-56 romp over Incarnate Word

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and forward Brock Cunningham (30) defend Incarnate Word center Josh Akpovwa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 17 points and No. 18 Texas unveiled its new transfer-heavy lineup with an 88-56 season-opening romp over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Texas made it to the Elite Eight last season, and then rebuilt the team with five transfers. Three started — Max Abmas from Oral Roberts, Horton from Central Florida and Ze'Rik Onyema from UTEP — and the Longhorns needed little time to find their on-court chemistry.

Those three combined for 40 points, and five Longhorns scored in double figures.

Texas missed six of its first nine shots before going on a 21-0 run that opened a 26-6 lead. Tyrese Hunter and Abmas made 3-pointers before Dillon Mitchell and Kadin Shedrick, another transfer from Virginia, had consecutive dunks off steals.

Shedrick and Mitchell later combined on a fast break when Shedrick fed Mitchell with a nifty pass in the lane for another dunk that made it 34-11.

Texas led 48-17 at halftime. Sky Wicks scored 26 points for Incarnate Word.

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals have a new coach in Shane Heirman for a rebuilding project with eight transfers and three freshmen. One of the freshmen is guard T.J. Ford Jr., whose father was an All-American and national player of the year when he led Texas to the 2003 Final Four. The elder Ford wore an Incarnate Word sweatshirt at the game for his son, who had three turnovers in his first two minutes on the court.

Texas: The Longhorns expect to be without standout forward Dylan Disu due to a foot injury until the start of conference play in January. Disu was a breakout player last March when he led the Longhorns in scoring during the postseason and was the Big 12 Tournament MVP. Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Virginia who had offseason shoulder surgery, finished with 12 points.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word hosts Schreiner University on Nov. 14.

Texas hosts Delaware State on Friday.

