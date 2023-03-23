Hortonville man found Saturday with serious injuries has died; both subjects identified by DOJ

HORTONVILLE - A Hortonville man who was discovered Saturday with serious injuries has died, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Thursday.

The Hortonville Police Department responded to a report of two unresponsive individuals at around 11:24 a.m. March 18 at a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Hortonville.

Inside the house, police found two individuals, a seriously injured man and a dead woman. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The man and woman have been identified as Debra L. Schliepp, 66, and Stuart G. Schliepp, 67. No further details about what caused their deaths were released as of Thursday noon, but the DOJ said there was no danger to the public.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is continuing to investigate the deaths along with the Hortonville Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office.

