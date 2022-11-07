Hosen Group Ltd. (Catalist:5EV) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

There wouldn't be many who think Hosen Group Ltd.'s (Catalist:5EV) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Singapore is similar at about 10x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For example, consider that Hosen Group's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Hosen Group?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hosen Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 36%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 226% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 2.6% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Hosen Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Hosen Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

