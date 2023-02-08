Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hosken Consolidated Investments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = R4.2b ÷ (R49b - R6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Hosken Consolidated Investments has an ROCE of 9.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Industrials industry average of 14%.

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hosken Consolidated Investments' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 31% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

In Conclusion...

It's a shame to see that Hosken Consolidated Investments is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 20% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hosken Consolidated Investments (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

