Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited's (JSE:HCI) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Hosken Consolidated Investments' (JSE:HCI) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hosken Consolidated Investments is:

17% = R4.2b ÷ R25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hosken Consolidated Investments' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 17%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, Hosken Consolidated Investments has shown a modest net income growth of 9.3% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Hosken Consolidated Investments compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 5.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for HCI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Hosken Consolidated Investments Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hosken Consolidated Investments' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio to shareholders is 1.4% (implying that it retains 99% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Hosken Consolidated Investments has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Hosken Consolidated Investments certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Hosken Consolidated Investments visit our risks dashboard for free.

