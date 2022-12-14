Hospice finds NC man’s decomposing body, girlfriend arrested 2 weeks later

A Rowan County woman was arrested for failing to report the death of her boyfriend to authorities, sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday. The man’s body was decomposing when he was found by a hospice nurse at his home.

The nurse called the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after finding 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on Nov. 28, Chief Deputy Jason Owens said in a sheriff’s office news release Wednesday. The home is on High Rock Lake, a popular recreation lake southeast of Salisbury. It’s unclear when Kurtz died.

The nurse told investigators that Kurtz’s live-in girlfriend claimed she’d been with Kurtz in the home since the nurse’s last visit, Owens said.

Officers arrested Ferguson on Monday on a charge of felony failure to report a death.

The North Carolina statute governing the charge states: “Any person who, with the intent to conceal the death of a person, fails to notify a law enforcement authority of the death or secretly buries or otherwise secretly disposes of a dead human body is guilty of a Class I felony.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if officials know why the death wasn’t reported.

The sheriff’s news release said only that “investigators believe that Ferguson should have reasonably known that Kurtz was deceased and failed to call and report it.” .

Ferguson, who is free on a $3,000 secured bond, didn’t return a phone message from The Charlotte Observer.

In the news release, Owens said the investigation remains open pending the findings of an autopsy.

What you should do

If your family member dies at home, “you need to immediately contact the local emergency officials to come and take them to a hospital where they can be legally declared dead,” according to the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association.

“Family members who die under hospice care can be declared dead by the hospice staff,” according to the association’s website, NCFDA.org. “This legal declaration must be made before the family can proceed with making any funeral arrangements or handling any legal affairs.”