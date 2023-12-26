Hospice offering grief support workshop Monday in Wooster

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a bereavement workshop, “Grief and Bereavement: More Than Feelings,” at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Participants will learn about what’s normal when grieving, expectations for the griever, and what helps a grieving person.

David Hargrave, LSW, CCTP, CGCS, bereavement counseling professional with hospice, will lead the workshop.

Through support from the community, hospice is able to offer this and other grief support programs free of charge, regardless of whether a person has received services.

If anyone in the community has experienced the death of a loved one and needs grief support services, call Pathways of Hope at 330-264-4899 to schedule an appointment.

Pathways of Hope provides a variety of services. Support and education are provided by a bereavement counseling professional with significant experience and expertise in assisting grieving children, adolescents and adults.

The program will be held at the Marilyn B. and Mark E. Gustafson Center for Supportive Care, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster. Registration is required by emailing PathwaysOfHope@LifeCareHospice.org or calling 330-264-4899. Include name, name of event, date of event and phone number.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Grief support workshop offered by hospice on Monday