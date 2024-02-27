Hospice of Southern West Virginia receives grant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Hospice of Southern West Virginia received a grant from the Beckley Area Foundation.

The grant totals $33,962.15.

“We’ve had numerous awards from them over the years that allow us to grow and achieve… It allows us to innovate and advance and all in the names of service to our patients and their families,” said Jeri Knowlton, Director of Public Relations for HOSWV.

Knowlton said the grants they receive allow them to care not just for the physical needs of their patients, but also their spiritual and emotional needs as well.

This care extends to the patients’ families as well. HOSWV works with the families for 13 months after their loved ones’ death in order to help the families through the year of “firsts” that they will experience without their loved one with them.

