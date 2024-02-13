Hospice of Wichita Falls names new facility after donor family

Hospice of Wichita Falls has named its new facility the Philbin-Prothro Inpatient Care Center.

The center received a multi-million dollar gift from the Perkins-Prothro Foundation, Dianne and Mark Prothro and Dale Prothro. The gift is to honor the memory of Charles “Charlie” Philbin.

Hospice of Wichita Falls' new Inpatient Care Center located at 4400 Cypress Avenue.

“This is a transformational gift that enables us to make sure we can alwaysgo above and beyond for every patient in need,” said Hospice of WichitaFalls Executive Director Alisa Echols. “The Prothro family have been great supporters of HOWF since its inception."The new Philbin-Prothro Inpatient Care Center opened in October 2023.

