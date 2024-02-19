HospitaBull student dinner to benefit USF’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management

HospitaBull provides USF alumni, friends and other guests with a unique opportunity to support students and faculty in the award-winning School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The 12th annual HospitaBull dining event – a fundraiser that supports scholarships and other programs at the University of South Florida’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management on the Sarasota-Manatee campus – is scheduled fon March 26 from 6-9 p.m. at Michael’s on East.

Tickets are available at the USF Foundation website (eventful.usf.edu/rsvp/hospitabull).

Cihan Cobanoglu is dean of the University of South Florida School of Hospitality and Tourism Management on the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

Students will work closely with the Michael’s on East restaurant’s staff to organize, prepare and serve the dinner, allowing them to connect traditional classroom theory with real-life food and beverage operations, said Cihan Cobanoglu, dean of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

“Moreover, it plays a crucial role in empowering students by providing financial resources, ensuring they are equipped with the tools needed to excel in their careers,” Cobanoglu said. “HospitaBull epitomizes the fusion of education, professionalism and generosity, making it an indispensable cornerstone in the journey of budding hospitality professionals."

HospitaBull provides USF alumni, friends and other guests with a unique opportunity to support students and faculty in the award-winning School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

“Returning to this exceptional center of excellence offers our students a unique opportunity to glean insights from industry leaders, learning from the pinnacle of excellence in their field,” Cobanoglu said.

"Our guests who purchase tickets to HospitaBull will not only indulge in a culinary extravaganza but also contribute invaluable resources towards educating the future leaders of the hospitality industry in Sarasota-Manatee, Florida and beyond," Cobanoglu said.

Submitted by Marc Masferrer

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: HospitaBull dinner event supports USF School of Hospitality & Tourism