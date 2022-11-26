Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies

Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem, killing one person and injuring a dozen of people, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
12
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh had died. He was critically wounded in one of the blasts at the city’s bus stops.

“The trauma and intensive care teams of Shaare Zedek fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was very fatal,” the hospital said.

The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. One of the blasts immediately killed Aryeh Schupak, 15, a dual Israeli-Canadian national who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.

The blasts wounded about 18 Israelis, three of them seriously.

While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car rammings and shootings in recent years, bombing attacks have been very rare since the end of a Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem explosions.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months, amid nightly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Costco vs. BJ's Wholesale?

    Investors have come to different judgments about the shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) this year. Let's look at whether that outperformance is justified or if investors should be buying Costco stock instead right now. BJ's mid-November earnings report was packed with good news about the business.

  • Don’t read On the Road if you get carsick – and other trigger warnings for nervous readers

    The American writer David Sedaris tells the story of his sister Lisa refusing to see a film because she had heard that a dog gets killed in the first 15 minutes. “I reminded her that the main character died as well, horribly, of Aids, and she pulled into the parking lot, saying, ‘Well, I just hope it wasn’t a REAL dog.’”

  • Army repels enemy attacks near 11 settlements, General Staff names most dangerous areas

    Ukrainian troops have repelled attacks by Russian invasion forces near 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 25.

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock falls 6.8% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last...

  • Consumer inflation in Japan's capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years

    Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November and exceeded the central bank's 2% target for a sixth straight month, signalling broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, driven mostly by food and fuel bills but spreading to a broader range of goods, cast doubt on the view of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that recent cost-push inflation will prove transitory, some analysts said. The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, was 3.6% higher in November than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

  • Eye Opener: Amazon workers protest

    Amazon workers and activists in more than 30 countries protested for better pay and working conditions on Black Friday. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with mothers of the very soldiers he sent to the battlefields of Ukraine. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.

  • Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

    Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are "tools" of the U.S. and its “mercenaries."

  • As NBA grapples with antisemitism, Arn Tellem's family history educates Detroit Pistons

    Nearly every Pistons employee attended the Zekelman Holocaust Center’s 38th Anniversary Benefit, where Arn Tellem talked about his Jewish history.

  • Busy travel days ahead

    Saturday and Sunday are expected to be very ;busy at South Florida airports.

  • News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT

    T. Rowe Price told the newspaper that a merger of the two companies would probably undervalue News Corp, which it believes is trading for less than it is worth. T. Rowe Price owns about 17.88% of News Corp, according to Refinitiv data, and is the largest shareholder after the Murdoch family. Fox and News Corp declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Caterpillar worker’s grisly foundry death blamed on training and work conditions

    Workers say conditions at Illinois facility haven’t changed since Steven Dierkes was incinerated in pot of molten iron in June

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26

    Argentina seeks redemption in a Group C matchup with Mexico. Heres a look at the rest of the World Cup schedule for Saturday.

  • Russia passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

    STORY: Russia has approved a bill that widens a ban on so-called "LGBT propaganda" and restricts the "demonstration" of LGBT behavior. The rules make any expression of an LGBT lifestyle almost impossible.Any action or information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality - whether in public, online, or in films, books or advertising - could now incur a heavy fine.Previously, the law had only outlawed promotion of LGBT lifestyles aimed at children.Lawmakers say they are defending traditional values of the "Russian world" against a liberal West that they say is determined to destroy them.But critics see the move as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities in Russia.Here's lawyer from Russian LGBTQ support organization "Coming Out", Ksenia Mikhailova."This is a signal that all types of violence against LGBT people are allowed by the state - as it already happened in 2013 when there was a wave of hate crimes against LGBT (people). Now it will be a tsunami."The fine will be up to $6,600 for individuals and up to $82,100 for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.In Russia, authorities have already used existing laws to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.Political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann says the aim of the widened legislation is two fold: To present Russia as the saviour of traditional values, and to allow Russian authorities wider oversight of the internet and 'informational sphere' across the country."....the most interesting part is the passage that leads to (media regulator) Roskomnadzor - the Russian federal service for watching over the internet of the informational sphere in general - new authority and responsibility to monitor all sorts of information in search of this 'harmful propaganda'."Human rights groups say the new law is intended to drive so-called "non-traditional" LGBT lifestyles...practiced by lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people out of public life altogether.Video-sharing app TikTok was even fined 3 million roubles last month for promoting "videos with LGBT themes."While Russia's media regulator asked publishing houses to look at withdrawing all books containing "LGBT propaganda" from sale.The bill will need the approval of the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin before coming into force.

  • Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

    ‘The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought’

  • Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks.

    Investors finally have ways to play the first radical shift in computing since the 1950s, but you're better off waiting before jumping in.

  • Iran arrests outspoken prominent former member of national soccer team

    The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, that Iran arrested Ghafouri, a prominent former member of its national soccer team for insulting the national soccer team, which is currently playing in the World Cup, and criticizing the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests.

  • Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, wants explanation

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See. A statement said the Vatican learned with "surprise and regret" that the bishop of another district had been installed as auxiliary, or assistant, bishop in Jiangxi. The unauthorized installation appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of bishops.

  • Iranians celebrate World Cup slaying of Welsh Dragons

    With the sound of the referee's final whistle, Iranians poured into Tehran's streets on foot, by scooter and car to celebrate their national team's World Cup win over Wales on Friday.