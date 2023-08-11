Hospital accused of cover-up after baby decapitated by ‘ridiculously excessive force’ during birth

Attorney Roderick Edmond (left) is joined by Treveon Taylor, Jessica Ross and attorney Cory Lynch at a news conference on Wednesday - Sudhin Thanawala/AP

Hospital staff tried to cover up the fact that a baby was decapitated when a doctor delivered him with “ridiculously excessive force”, it has been claimed.

Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor are suing their obstetrician and Southern Regional Medical Center, based in Riverdale, Georgia, after their son Isiah Taylor Jr died during a “nightmare” birth.

Dr Tracey St Julian is said to have applied “traction to the baby’s head” when he became stuck in the birth canal, breaking his neck and severing his head in the process.

Medical staff not only failed to report the incident, but attempted to cover it up by wrapping the boy’s body in a blanket and propping up his head to make it appear as though it was still attached, the couple claim.

The couple only found out what had happened to their baby four days after his death on July 9 while making arrangements at a crematorium, where funeral home staff told them about the child’s decapitation, it is alleged.

The Medical Examiner’s office and local police were made aware of the incident at the same time.

Roderick Edmond, a lawyer representing the parents, alleged Dr St Julian had used “ridiculously excessive force” during the birth.

He said: “In the process of trying to deliver the baby, [she] pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard, and manipulated them so hard, that the bones of the baby’s skull, face, and neck were broken.

“When the womb was opened, the feet came out, the body came out, and there was no head.”

Cory Lynch, who is also representing the couple, added: “They were so excited about the birth of their first child.

“Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center.”

Emotional distress

Ms Ross and Mr Taylor have alleged gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking unspecified damages, in addition to covering the cost of the infant’s $10,000 (£7,850) funeral.

They allege that Southern Regional staff tried to cover up the decapitation by discouraging the couple from getting a post-mortem examination, encouraging them to have their son cremated, and wrapping and propping his body to make it appear that the head was still attached.

Several nurses are also accused of gross negligence for allegedly failing to follow the correct medical procedures once the incident took place. The couple’s lawyers say the nurses “owed an independent duty” to the family.

Clayton County Police department said officers had opened an independent investigation into the baby’s death.

The force said on Wednesday: “We are in the preliminary phase of an active and ongoing investigation at this time. We will not [be] able to provide additional details at this time due to the nature of the open investigation.”

In a statement, Prime Healthcare Services, which owns the hospital, said: “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event.

“Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking.”

It added that Dr St. Julian was not an employee of the hospital, and it claimed to have “taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation”.

Dr St Julian’s office has been approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.