Is Your Hospital Age-Friendly? Non-profit Launches Hospital Ratings & Reviews Engine for Older Adults and Family Caregivers on AgeFriendly.org

·2 min read

Is Your Hospital Age-Friendly? Non-profit Launches Hospital Ratings & Reviews Engine for Older Adults and Family Caregivers on AgeFriendly.org

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022

<span class="legendSpanClass">-</span> The website <span class="legendSpanClass">AgeFriendly.org</span> is the home for all things age<span class="legendSpanClass">-</span>friendly

<span class="legendSpanClass">-</span> Website includes quality ratings for all U<span class="legendSpanClass">.</span>S<span class="legendSpanClass">.</span> hospitals<span class="legendSpanClass">,</span> plus a showcase of facilities recognized as <span class="legendSpanClass">"</span>age<span class="legendSpanClass">-</span>friendly<span class="legendSpanClass">"</span> by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement <span class="legendSpanClass">(</span>IHI<span class="legendSpanClass">)</span>

<span class="legendSpanClass">-</span> Older adults and family members are encouraged to provide feedback about what matters when receiving healthcare

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Age-Friendly Institute today announced the launch of a hospital ratings and reviews engine on its website AgeFriendly.org. Features include a listing for each of the country's 6,000 hospitals with Medicare five-star quality ratings and crowd-sourced reviews from a fast-growing community of older adults and family caregivers. Consumers are familiar with reviewing products and services before making purchase decisions, but this is the first such product specifically designed to capture the needs, wants and customer satisfaction levels of older adults.

AgeFriendly.org: The Voice of Older Adults
AgeFriendly.org: The Voice of Older Adults

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) works with hospitals to train and recognize them as age-friendly, using their best-practices rubric known as the 4Ms. On AgeFriendly.org, thousands of older adults and their caregivers are learning how, when, and where they should be able to expect quality that's specific to them. Leslie Pelton, Vice President at IHI, welcomed the AgeFriendly.org Health section launch, saying, "Activating the older adult to ask for age-friendly care is a space that still requires more attention. We're excited to see this additional exposure and tremendous growth catalyst for the system."

Age-Friendly Institute Executive Director Jody Shue said "we're pleased to help older consumers find the care that's best for them. With increased demand from older adults, age-friendly healthcare will continue to grow and become ubiquitous." The sentiment was echoed by The John A. Hartford Foundation President Terry Fulmer, who has advanced the concept of an age-friendly ecosystem. "Older adults now have a powerful tool to compare and comment on whether hospitals are focused on what matters most as we age," said Dr. Fulmer. "We now have a feedback loop to fuel further improvements that can lead to safer, more evidence-based, age-friendly hospital care across the country."

Please click HERE to read the full release

Media Contact For Age-Friendly Institute:
Emily Johnson
ejohnson@agefriendly.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/is-your-hospital-age-friendly-non-profit-launches-hospital-ratings--reviews-engine-for-older-adults-and-family-caregivers-on-agefriendlyorg-301478993.html

SOURCE Age-Friendly Institute

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Fauci says ‘full-blown’ COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in US

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Biden, said in an interview published Tuesday that the U.S. is almost past the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the coronavirus and said he hopes that all virus-related restrictions could wind down in a few months.

  • If You Feel Pain in These 2 Places, It Could Be Omicron, Doctors Warn

    If you get knocked down with COVID any time soon, you'll almost certainly be dealing with the Omicron variant. This version of the virus is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new infections in the U.S., edging out the formerly dominant Delta variant almost completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has a number of mutations that make it different from past iterations of COVID, including how fast it spreads and the severity of the infectio

  • Strip down in the cold, Boise! Cupid’s Undie Run benefits neurofibromatosis research

    Bare almost all at a mile-ish fun run designed to raise funds for work done by the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • Woman who lost 100 pounds, got diabetes under control, shares weight-loss plan

    Weight-loss success: Rhonda Lokken lost 100 pounds and got her Type 2 diabetes under control after paying attention to hunger cues and eating smaller portions.

  • How many times can you reuse your N95 or KN95 mask? Experts explain

    Experts give advice about using and reusing N95 and KN95 masks safely as well as how to properly wear and store your masks.

  • “Cherry Picking Data”: How Joe Rogan’s Infamous Interview with Robert Malone Spread Misinformation

    The fact-checking podcast Science Vs interviewed scientists doing research that Malone cited in the interview. “Cherry Picking Data”: How Joe Rogan’s Infamous Interview with Robert Malone Spread Misinformation Wren Graves

  • Faith Healer Convinced Pregnant Woman That Hammering a Nail in Her Skull Would Result in Baby Boy, Doctors Say

    Peshwar PoliceThe pregnant woman was so desperate not to give birth to a fourth daughter that she consulted a faith healer, who said he knew just what to do: Hammer a two-inch nail into her skull. The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, showed up at the Lady Reading Hospital in Pakistan this week with extensive bleeding from her skull. She at first told the Peshawar city medical staff she had been “advised” to recite chants and hammer the nail into her own skull to guarantee the ge

  • Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase"

    COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end "soon," even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe "we are going to eradicate this virus," but said that it will instead reach an "equilibrium."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from

  • Inside a dangerous TikTok trend that keeps sending North Texas kids to the hospital

    Several Fort Worth-area teenagers have been taken to hospitals recently after possibly following a Benadryl “challenge” circulating on the social media platform.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • Want to Live Longer? Stop Eating Like an American, Says a New Study.

    UnsplashWe might one day be able to live to 150 thanks to some wicked new drugs or biotechnological enhancements. But until then, we have to rely on improving our lifespan the old-fashioned way: staying healthy and eating right.It turns out diet might play a more outsized role than we thought. A new peer-reviewed study published in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday suggests that a young adult living in the U.S. could add more than 10 years to their expected lifespan simply by pivoting away from a typical

  • Turkey's Doctors Are Leaving, the Latest Casualty of Spiraling Inflation

    ISTANBUL — Anxiety rose after an assistant doctor died last fall when she plowed her car into the back of a truck after a long shift. Then there were the growing cases of violence. An assistant doctor abandoned his career after a patient stabbed him in the stomach and hand. A pregnant nurse was hospitalized after being kicked in the belly. The worsening economy and soaring inflation, which has reduced some doctors’ salaries close to the level of the minimum wage, has brought many to a tipping po

  • The simple diet switch that could add almost a decade to your life

    Removing steak, sausages and bacon from your diet at the age of 60 in favour of more fish, nuts and beans can add almost a decade onto your life, a study has found.

  • Taking Too Much Melatonin Could Be Dangerous, Study Warns

    Many people take melatonin to fall asleep faster or avoid waking up during the night. In fact, Americans used more than twice the amount of melatonin in 2018 than they used in the previous decade, according to research published in "The Journal of the American Medical Association."

  • California to lift indoor mask mandate for most – but not all – in path to ‘endemic’ strategy

    California will end its indoor masking requirement for most people next week, though local governments can set their own rules. Here's what's changing.

  • 'Her heart was so, so big': 7-year-old Knoxville girl dies of COVID-19 complications

    Adalyn Rita Graviss, a second-grader at Rocky Hill Elementary School, died after developing a severe neurological response to COVID-19, family said.