Hospital attack undermines Taliban security pledges
Nineteen people were killed in Tuesday's attack on Kabul's main military hospital
Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could fall within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan rebels told AFP Wednesday, as the fighters advanced southwards.
Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
KABUL (Reuters) -At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard.
Thousands of activists from the banned Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have clashed with security forces in Pakistan over the past two weeks, shouting "death to blasphemers" during demonstrations that have blocked the country's busiest highway and seen at least seven police killed in exchanges of gunfire. Tehrik-e-Labaik (Movement of the Prophet's Followers) is an extremist Sunni Islamist group whose main focus is protecting Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers. The movement was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a police guard who assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday, a move sure to cause further disruption to an economy pushed to the brink of collapse by the abrupt withdrawal of international support. The surprise move came hours after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul. "The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade," the Taliban said in a statement shared with journalists by one of their spokesmen.
Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May. The proposal floated by Israel's Supreme Court last month would have made them “protected tenants,” blocking any eviction and demolition order for at least the next 15 years, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group that closely follows developments in the city.
The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.
The pair filmed three TV shows together, including "The Apprentice," and continued to work together during the early days of the Trump administration.
Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.
The former president faces a Thursday hearing on his attempt to keep secret his actions and involvement in the Capitol riot he incited to try to remain in power.
US Air Force officials say the service's current seven fighter airframes are too expensive to maintain, and the plan to trim the force down to four.
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged on Wednesday to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago. Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02 in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital Addis Ababa. "The pit which is dug will be very deep, it will be where the enemy is buried, not where Ethiopia disintegrates," he said in a speech at an event at the military's headquarters in Addis Ababa.
Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.” Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services. “After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.
"I'm not vaccinated, and I'm not getting vaccinated because I'm an American," the Georgia representative said on Steve Bannon's podcast.
The Fox News host turned on Graham over a report the Republican urged cops to use their weapons as rioters flooded into the Capitol on January 6.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, saying the incident took place recently. Iran's state TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and warships to try to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman. Iran's English-Language Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters.
Assyrian merchant Yuhanna Aktas no longer has to hide from villagers in his conservative corner of southern Turkey that the grapes they harvest are destined to become wine.