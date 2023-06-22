Hospital attacker attempted to murder third person, police say

Police at Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London during the incident on Wednesday - James Manning/PA Wire

A hospital worker who stabbed two of his colleagues with a tool similar to a pickaxe also attempted to murder a third staff member, police have said.

The assailant, a man in his 40s, attacked three of his colleagues at London’s Central Middlesex Hospital on Wednesday afternoon before turning the weapon on himself.

He was initially treated for self-inflicted, life threatening-injuries before being taken into custody, a statement from the Met Police said. The attacker and his victims, also in their 40s, are contracted staff members at the hospital who knew one another, detectives confirmed.

Officers have since arrested the assailant on three counts of attempted murder and suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. One of his victims is confirmed to have sustained “life-changing” injuries and is still being treated in hospital.

Police said the suspect used a mattock, which is similar to a pickaxe but has a blade rather than a chisel on one side. Detectives confirmed the incident is not terror-related.

Dozens of armed police had swooped on the hospital while hundreds of staff and patients were evacuated.

Wards with critically-ill patients or those unable to move were placed into lockdown as officers combed the floors for the attacker.

Detective Superintendent Will Lexton-Jones, acting commander for policing in Brent, said: “This is a shocking incident that, of course, will have been incredibly distressing for hospital staff, and those attending and visiting other patients.

“Our NHS colleagues acted quickly, and with incredible courage, to report the incident and lock the hospital down to ensure the safety of their patients.

“Our officers – armed and unarmed – responded within minutes and entered the building without a second thought for their own safety, not knowing at the time exactly what they were dealing with.”

Pippa Nightingale, chief executive of London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, added: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to our colleagues for keeping our patients and staff safe, especially those members of staff who were first at the scene of the incident.”

