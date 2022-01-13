Hospital Capacity In The Fairfield Area: Patch PM

Anna Bybee-Schier
Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:

Hospital Capacity In Fairfield Area: See Latest Numbers

Updated federal data shows how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected hospitals in Fairfield County.>>>Read more.

Rare Vintage Fairfield Beach Cottage Listed For $1.9M

This vintage jewel presents a rare opportunity to own one of the few remaining, original Fairfield Beach Road waterfront cottages.>>>Read more.

Fairfield Store Sells $20,000 Winning Lottery Game

A Stamford resident recently won big playing a game purchased in Fairfield.>>>Read more.

Proposed 43-Unit Building 'Just Too Big,' Fairfield Neighbors Say

"It's not safe," one neighbor said of the Castle Avenue site. "Please reconsider the size of this. Reconsider what you are doing.">>>Read more.

