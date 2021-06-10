Hospital Covid admissions well below the lockdown modelling predictions

Sarah Knapton
·3 min read
A patient is applauded when leaving a ward following 178 days in hospital after contracting Covid-19 - SWNS
A patient is applauded when leaving a ward following 178 days in hospital after contracting Covid-19 - SWNS

Hospital occupancy was forecast to be far worse by now under scientific modelling used to inform the roadmap out of lockdown, analysis shows.

Although there are concerns about hospital numbers, with Covid in-patients rising to just over 1,000 this week, the figures are still far less than the Government feared might happen when it announced its release dates in February.

The chosen dates ended up being in the middle of two scenarios modelled by experts, with scenario three seeing the stages of release pushed back two to three weeks later than current timings, while scenario two released a few weeks earlier.

Yet even under the cautious scenario three, in which Freedom Day was moved to July 5, hospital occupancy was forecast by the University of Warwick to be around 1,750 by now, while Imperial College suggested it would be closer to 7,000.

For scenario two, in which the release date was moved forward to March 31, Warwick predicted 3,000 patients in hospital by now and Imperial 11,000.

The figures were based on the transmissibility rates of the Kent variant and did not include any extra spread caused by the Indian variant, which was causing little concern when the roadmap was drawn up.

According to the Government’s dashboard, hospital admissions across the country are largely flat, although there have been significant increases in some hotspot areas.

On Thursday, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said that surge testing and increased vaccination in hotspot areas were proving successful, with cases in Bolton, Bedford and Hounslow in London now coming down.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the country was on a “knife edge” and it would take another week to see if the variant was causing a troubling increase in hospitalisations and deaths.

But she said that it was clear that people who had been fully vaccinated were largely protected from the new variant.

“We definitely do have increased transmissibility and so all of the numbers are rising, but they are still very small numbers,” she said.

“This is the first variant we’ve had with a largely vaccinated population and we need to see that we’re on top of the variant rather than the other way around.

“It’s very clear that the over 60-year-olds are generally not getting ill, these are the double vaccinated and high vaccine uptake. Cases are appearing in the unvaccinated or single dose, so the key message is make sure everybody gets two doses.”

Figures show that cases are largely rising in the under 40s. Latest Public Health England data show the case rate for 20 to 29-year-olds is currently 121.0 per 100,000 population, compared to just 6.7 per 100,000 for the over-80s.

Professor Tim Spector, part of the King’s College London team which has been monitoring the pandemic since the first wave, said that Britain is now experiencing an “epidemic of the unvaccinated”.

“Official confirmed cases are now around 7,500, which is the highest daily figure since late February,” said Prof Spector.

“However, when you dig into the data, it’s clear that this is an epidemic among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated populations in the UK and, due to the way vaccines have been rolled out, is largely affecting younger generations.

“The good news is that fully vaccinated people have much greater protection. Vaccines are working and we want to encourage people to exercise caution, especially if they feel at all unwell, until they’ve been fully vaccinated. The race is on to fully vaccinate the whole population to save lives and return to normal life.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Westbrook Announces Short Film ‘Why Not?’ With Jordan Brand and The Incubation Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBA all-star Russell Westbrook has teamed with Sony’s Incubation Lab to produce the basketball-themed short film “Why Not?” The basketball star and the Incubation Lab also partnered with Jordan Brand for the project, with the purpose to elevate storytellers in the Black community, including the short’s co-writer and director Tevin Tavares and writer Lance Cameron […]

  • LeBron James and 25 other athletes who changed numbers

    What big-time athletes have changed their jersey numbers?

  • Tennis-It's time to chill, says mentally drained Swiatek

    From her French Open title to her run to the quarter-finals here on Wednesday, Iga Swiatek has had an eventful eight months and it's now time for the 20-year-old to chill. The Pole, who burst into the limelight when she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as a teenager without dropping a set last October, is feeling the strain of playing professional tennis. She was knocked out in the last eight by Greek Maria Sakkari, 6-4 6-4, after being unable to adjust her tactics while also suffering a thigh problem.

  • Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire this month, and states are scrambling to use up their stockpiles or send them abroad

    US states are racing to use up stocks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or send them elsewhere. Public opinion of the shot has soured.

  • A viral TikTok claims Disney World is mosquito-free. Here are surprising ways the resort seemingly keeps pests at bay.

    Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has used garlic spray and chickens to control mosquitoes. The resort's tunnels and fountains also help with pests.

  • As the pandemic wanes, Florida teenagers could become a reservoir for the COVID virus

    Fewer than 1 in 4 adolescents in Florida are vaccinated

  • Deputies who fatally shot man in Minneapolis were undercover

    The two sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a Black man during an arrest attempt by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Minneapolis were working undercover at the time so their names will not be released, state investigators said Wednesday. Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, of St. Paul, was killed last Thursday as authorities were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. The U.S. Marshals Service said he was wanted for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

  • Celebrity Millennium Cruise Passengers Test Positive for COVID on Fully Vaccinated Ship

    "We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," the cruise line said in a statement Thursday

  • As U.S. vaccinates kids, Africa faces "unconscionable" shortages

    "You know that there is something that can assist you, that can save more lives, but you can't access it — it's so painful," one unvaccinated African nurse told CBS News.

  • Scottish study underscores rarity of blood disorders after Astra vaccine

    A study of side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca's anti-COVID-19 shot in Scotland found only an association with a largely harmless bleeding condition and no link to brain clots, underscoring the rarity of potential complications. A group of researchers led by University of Edinburgh Professor Aziz Sheikh, who tracked the health of 5.4 million people in Scotland, found that about one additional case of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) per 100,000 people occurred after the first injection with the of Astra vaccine.

  • Gas station pizza: A sign of Iowa's post-pandemic recovery

    We're returning to work again and our appetite for gas station cuisine is showing it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Food and fountain drink sales were up 13.4% in Casey's stores from February-April 2021, according to the company's Q4 2021 report.The return of morning and overnight foot traffic contributed to the rise of pizza slice, bakery and beverage sales, Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez said during a stakeholder's call Wednesday.During t

  • WTO to intensify talks on easing access to COVID-19 vaccines

    World Trade Organization member nations agreed Wednesday to intensify talks geared at improving access to COVID-19 products, as developing nations push for a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines and some wealthier countries remain stiffly opposed. A WTO panel focusing on intellectual property, which includes patents on technological know-how like vaccines and the processes to manufacture them, wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with an agreement to start a “text-based process” for pulling together proposals to improve the fight against COVID-19 through the Geneva-based trade body's intricate system of rules. The goal is to help jump-start lagging efforts to get vaccines to developing-world countries that badly need them, according to a Geneva-based trade official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • Nasal spray antibody treatment shows promise against COVID-19, variants in mouse study

    Nasal spray antibody treatment shows promise against COVID-19, variants in mouse study

  • Botched: I Got Dumped Because Of My Plastic Surgery

    A man with superhero arms made of silicone got dumped because of his plastic surgery obsession, while an avid hiker hopes to fix her mountainous nose and her dating life. A divorcee seeks a revision after a tummy tuck surgery.

  • 'Kardashians': Kim wants 'total happiness,' Kris shares her thoughts on the series finale

    "Working with my family has been the biggest blessing in my life," "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" says star Kris Jenner ahead of the series finale.

  • Living the New Normal

    Americans who spent the past year or longer yearning to get back to their usual activities are now getting the chance. With COVID-19 infection rates trending down in many places in the U.S., rest...

  • This island country — almost untouched by COVID — is home to the most livable city in the world

    Here’s a hint: Asia-Pacific cities now dominate the Global Liveability Index after a pandemic shake-up

  • Covid hospitalisations are going up, warns Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has warned that Covid hospitalisations are rising, as the scientist behind the first lockdown said admissions could hit the same heights as last winter. The Prime Minister on Wednesday suggested it was too early to say whether restrictions can be lifted on June 21, as data on whether vaccines offer enough protection against the Indian or "delta" variant are still being assessed. It came as the Government reported 7,540 new cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day rise since Feb

  • Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

    Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan's position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the nongovernment level,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside