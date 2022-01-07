🌱 Hospital Crowding Concerns + Jury Trials Suspended

Morning, neighbors! Welcome back to the Gig Harbor Daily.

The big story Thursday was heavy rain, which caused minor flooding across Pierce County— but while Orting and Sumner had to manage flooded roads and parking lots, it looks like Gig Harbor escaped mostly unscathed. Fortunately, the flood watch has since expired, so there's very little to concern yourself with on the weather front.

That's good, because there are plenty of other things to worry about right now, especially COVID-19. Included in today's digest is a story I wrote earlier, in which one of the state's top medical associations calls on Gov. Inslee to declare a state of crisis as hospitals fill up across the Evergreen State. Rising COVID-19 case counts have also pushed Pierce County to cancel jury trials for the time being, I've also included a statement from the county on that below. Meanwhile, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it is seeing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and workplaces. I hope to hear more from the health department soon and share more specifics on the issue later today.

In the meantime, here's today's digest:

First, today's weather:

Windy with a few showers. High: 46 Low: 36.

Here are the top stories in Gig Harbor today:

WA Medical Association Calls On Inslee To Declare State Of Crisis (Seattle Patch) Suspension Of Jury Trials In Pierce County (Press Release Desk) City Of Gig Harbor: City Of Gig Harbor Accepting Applications To Fill A Vacancy On The City Council (Press Release Desk ) Gig Harbor Weekend Weather Forecast (Gig Harbor Patch) Multiple western Washington neighborhoods experience mail delivery delays (KING5.com) Washington Expands COVID Booster Eligibility To Ages 12+ (Seattle Patch)





Today in Gig Harbor:

Coffee and Connection - Tom Taylor Family YMCA (11:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One - Official Site: "Our crews have responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 16 E between Burnham and Rosedale. Two cars are blocking the roadway. With potential injuries, expect roadway delays." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Living: "After seven years of planning, fundraising, design and study, The Mustard Seed Project is breaking ground for its first assisted living and memory care homes in the Key Peninsula.Find out more here! https://www.gigharborlivinglocal.com..." (Instagram)

Gig Harbor Living: "Three ... Two ... One! The winners have been determined for Gig Habor Living Local's Finest from 2021! Thank you to all that participated in voting and a HUGE congratulations to all of this year's winners ✨View the full list of winners..." (Instagram)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "At the Y, you’ll find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with neighbors and give back to your community, you’ll discover a greater sense of purpose, too. Find Your Meaning, Find Your Y. https://www.ymcapkc...." (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Kick off the New Year with personal training! 🥊 By learning your goals, challenges, and aspirations, our certified personal trainers will tailor fitness programs that meet you where you are, to take you where you aim to be. bit.ly/3GxwDxB" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Maplewood/Sunrise Beach/Crescent Valley Dr NW: "ALL ANIMALS NEED US AS SHELTERS ARE FILLING UP - Creating no-kill communities, across the U.S.Best Friends Animal Society’s lifesaving work began with the opening of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in southern Utah in 1984. From there, t..." (Nextdoor)

Public Information Officer, Washington Emergency Management Division: "Governor announces additional resources for Omicron variant - As Washington state is experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced steps today to contain the spread. Inslee did not anno..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Artondale: "Life hack: If you eat cookies fast enough, Fitbit will think you’re running! - 🏃🏼‍♀️" (Nextdoor)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Friday! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Charles Woodman

About me: Charles started as Field Editor for Patch in May 2020, covering western Washington. He is based in Seattle. In the past, he has written for various TV news stations in Seattle, Reno, Nevada and Fairbanks, Alaska. He has also worked as a music critic, weatherman, and soccer referee.

