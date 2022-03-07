Hospital director pleads guilty to wire fraud

Mar. 7—ASHLAND — A director at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, according to court records.

Lashea N. Hudnall, 37, of Louisa, was arrested in 2019 after Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt investigated her for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical supplies from the hospital, according to media reports at the time.

According to her federal guilty plea, Hudnall used her position as the director of materials management to purchase scalpels and shears, as well as office supplies such as printer cartridges, then turned around and sold them on eBay.

Federal prosecutors estimate between 2014 and 2019, she stole and resold roughly $781,699 of medical and office supplies from the hospital.

The feds were able to nail Hudnall on the wire fraud charge due to the money being deposited from PayPal into banks in Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as a $1,200 sale to a buyer in China, according to court records.

Zip Recruiter, an online job board, estimates the average pay for a hospital materials manager is $63,000, with the low end being about $40,000 and the top end at around $100,000.

Given the duration of the scheme, it appears Hudnall gave herself a $150,000 bonus each year, nearly five times the median income of a household in Lawrence County.

Hudnall will appear in court on June 13 for sentencing. She could face up to 20 years in prison and pay not more than $250,000.

The judge released her on supervision, with a condition of her bond being that she is not allowed to make purchases exceeding $500 without asking her probation officer for permission.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com