Hospital employee arrested after $700K theft from Mercy Folsom reported in 2022, police say

A Mercy Hospital of Folsom employee was arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $700,000 worth of medical equipment, according to the Folsom Police Department.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Redding man, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion two felonies: grand theft exceeding $950 and tax evasion, police said and jail records show. Mercy Hospital of Folsom reported the theft in March 2022, police said.

The suspect worked as a materials management technician for Mercy Hospital and is accused of embezzling equipment, Folsom police said in a social media post.

He was found by the Redding Police Department on Thursday and was extradited to Sacramento, police said. He was in custody Tuesday at the Sacramento County Main Jail with bail set at $707,060, jail records show.