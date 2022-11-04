Hospital employee charged after placing recording device in bathroom, Texas cops say

A hospital worker found a hidden recording device inside an employee-only bathroom, according to authorities in Texas.

Now another employee has been charged with invasive visual recording.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the recording device was found Oct. 4 in a restroom designated for workers at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Authorities identified a male employee as a suspect, and on Nov. 2, the man was arrested, according to a Nov. 4 news release. He’s being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 4, but a spokesperson told KTRK the employee has been fired.

In Texas, invasive visual recording is a state jail felony offense. Someone may be charged with invasive visual recording if they photograph or videotape another person in a bathroom or changing room.

