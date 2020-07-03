Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component, Delivery Mode, Type, Hospital Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), Delivery Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Type (Specialty EMR), Hospital Size (Small, Large Hospitals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital EMR systems market is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of EMR systems due to government support for the adoption of EMRs, an increase in the COVID-19 patient volume, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs.



By component, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on components, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for software integration and interoperability, which require extensive training and regular upgrades, are the major factors responsible for the large share of the services segment.

By delivery mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019. Based on the delivery mode, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. An increasing number of hospitals have shifted their preference from on-premise models to cloud-based models, which has contributed towards its market growth.



By type, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on type, the market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR solutions. In 2019, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the multifunction, multi-specialty capabilities of general EMRs, enabling their use in various specialties through flexible functioning and incorporated plugins.



By hospital size, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on hospital size, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into small and medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals. In 2019, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the faster adoption of EMRs in small and medium-sized hospitals owing to factors such as ease of transfer of patient data among healthcare providers, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.

