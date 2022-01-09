Hospital Filling Up | Remote Learning | Hit-And-Run Charges

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.

Glenview officials were expecting many in-person attendees for Tuesday's meeting with downtown code amendments on the agenda.



The Glenview hospital has been temporarily converted into an all inpatient COVID-19 care setting.

Area students from Glenview are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

The high school district said full in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.

An investigation revealed communications between the Glenview teacher and student were of a sexual nature and a battery had occurred.

Ewelina Pikulska, of Mount Prospect, is accused of 2 felony crimes from a hit-and-run that killed a Wheeling man on his bike in August.

