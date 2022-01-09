Hospital Filling Up | Remote Learning | Hit-And-Run Charges
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.
Village Board Moves Meeting To Zoom Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Glenview officials were expecting many in-person attendees for Tuesday's meeting with downtown code amendments on the agenda.
Glenbrook Hospital Beds Filling Up With COVID-19 Patients
The Glenview hospital has been temporarily converted into an all inpatient COVID-19 care setting.
College Credits: Glenview Residents Named to DePauw Dean's List
Area students from Glenview are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Glenbrook 225 Transitions To Remote Learning Amid COVID-19 Spread
The high school district said full in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.
Teacher Accused Of Battery, Disorderly Conduct Of Student: Police
An investigation revealed communications between the Glenview teacher and student were of a sexual nature and a battery had occurred.
Woman Faces Felony Charges From Fatal 2021 Glenview Hit-And-Run
Ewelina Pikulska, of Mount Prospect, is accused of 2 felony crimes from a hit-and-run that killed a Wheeling man on his bike in August.
This article originally appeared on the Glenview Patch