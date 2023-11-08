Hospital grades: See how Pontiac-area hospitals fare for patient care, safety

Hospitals across the country have once again been graded for patient care and hospital safety by a national watchdog organization.

Here's what to know about the grades and a look at how hospitals around the Pontiac area fared.

Who does the grades?

The grades were released by the nonprofit organization The Leapfrog Group.

What are the hospitals graded on?

The hospitals are graded on 32 measures, including problems with surgery, safety problems and doctors, nurses and hospital staff. From there, each hospital is graded "below average," "average," or "above average."

Hospitals are then assigned a letter grade of A, B, C, D or F in order to provide a complete picture of patient safety.

When are the grades released?

The Leapfrog Group releases grades every spring and fall.

Who was the highest-rated hospital in the Pontiac-area this fall?

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Carle BroMenn Medical Center, along with Morris Hospital, each received a “B.”

So, what about Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center?

OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center received a “C” for the fall review period.

Why did the medical center receive a C grade?

The medical center saw a mixed bag when it came to how it was graded out. For instance, the medical center graded out when it came to doctors, nurses and staff. Meanwhile, received mostly average scores when it came to safety problems, according to Leapfrog.

How do the spring grades compare to previous years for Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center?

The grades for spring is a drop from the Fall 2022 grade, which was a “B.”

What about other hospitals in the region?

Here's how Leapfrog graded the hospitals in the area for spring 2023:

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center — Bloomington: B

Carle BroMenn Medical Center — Normal: B

Morris Hospital — Morris: B

Riverside Medical Center — Kankakee: C

Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee: C

OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center

