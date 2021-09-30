Lack of COVID tests could jeopardize school safety; Americans getting vaccinated at low rates: Today's updates

Senators on both sides of the aisle on Thursday grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about the lack of available and affordable rapid COVID-19 testing options, pointing to testing as key to keeping students and staff safe in schools during the pandemic.

"It’s not true that there’s an adequate supply of affordable tests," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said at a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee meeting. The cheapest over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests in the U.S. go for $12 for a two-pack, Kaine said.

"In Germany, you can get a rapid COVID test at the grocery store for less than $1," he said

The Biden administration has said it plans to spend nearly $2 billion on home tests. But experts say the administration’s purchase of 280 million non-laboratory tests won’t be enough to meet testing needs as private employers, K-12 schools and a delta-variant-driven testing surge make it harder to find timely tests.

Becerra said his department was planning to work more closely with industry, state and local partners "to make sure there is always sufficient supply for every state."

About 96% of school districts are fully re-opened for in-person learning, but a handful are using hybrid or remote models for brief periods to contain outbreaks, Cardona said. Still, nearly 2,200 schools across 539 districts in 43 states have temporarily closed in-person learning because of outbreaks so far this school year, according to Burbio, a New York-based data service that is tracking K-12 school reopening trends.

Becerra encouraged parents to make sure their children follow public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Fifty years ago, some people protested using seat belts. Today, we don’t. We know how safe and effective they are. Same thing with vaccines. Same thing with masks," Becerra said, adding, "I would just tell each and every parent, please use common sense. Don’t let anyone stop you from protecting your kids."

Also in the news:

►The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market.

►United Airlines officials say nearly half the employees facing dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots. That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

►A Texas man who was charged $54,000 for his COVID-19 tests at an emergency room says he negotiated it down to about $16,000 and his insurance company paid the full bill.

►The World Health Organization says just 15 of Africa’s 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10% of their population by the end of this month.

►Primetta Giacopini, 105, who was 2 when her mother died of the Spanish flu, has died in California of COVID-19, her daughter Dorene Giacopini said.

►Fewer than half (45%) of Americans trust President Joe Biden to provide accurate information about coronavirus, down from when he took office in January (58%), according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll out this week.

►Zac Brown Band has canceled a planned Thursday show following a positive COVID-19 test for frontman Brown.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 43.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 696,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 233.5 million cases and 4.7 million deaths. More than 184 million Americans – 55% of the population – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: Pregnant people face a "severe risk of severe disease" from COVID-19. But, that's still not motivating them to get vaccinated. Only about 20% of those who are pregnant have gotten a dose of the vaccine, the CDC says. Read more on this issue.

More than a hundred gather to pray for 10-year-old Ohio boy

More than a hundred people came together Wednesday evening in Zanesville, Ohio, to pray a 10-year-old boy will win his battle against COVID-19.

Marcus Gaiters has been hospitalized at Children's Hospital in Columbus for more than a month, fighting what his doctors describe as the worst case of COVID-19 they've seen. Gaiters tested positive for the disease the day after his 10th birthday, his mother told the Zanesville Times Recorder, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"To see this little boy in the condition he is in, all we can ask now is for God to give us a miracle," said Deb Savage, a long-time family friend. Read more here.

– Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder

Adults with a disability more likely to report difficulty getting vaccine

U.S. adults with a disability are more likely to want a COVID-19 vaccine compared to adults without a disability but are also more likely to report difficulty getting the shot, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Preventionstudy released Thursday.

Compared to adults without a disability, adults with a disability were more likely to report challenges with getting an appointment online, not knowing where to get vaccinated, and getting to a vaccination site, the study found. The National Immunization Survey Adult COVID Module conducted the interviews by telephone May 30–June 26.

"Reducing barriers to scheduling and making vaccination sites more accessible might improve vaccination coverage among persons with disabilities," the authors wrote.

Americans getting vaccinated at the lowest rates this year

Americans are getting vaccinated at the lowest rates yet this year, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

The U.S. is giving first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations to fewer than 1.5 million people each week, down from a peak of nearly 14 million in mid-April. It's also less than half the rate the country was administering during part of August, when people were more worried about surging case counts driven by the delta variant.