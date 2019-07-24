Hospital paid Neil Armstrong's family $6 million settlement after his death

Neil Armstrong in 2009 as he narrated Portrait of Lincoln accompanied by the Pops. The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, with Erich Kunzel conducting was joined by The Mormon Tabernacle Choir (360 voices strong) with Mack Wilberg conducting in performance at Riverbend Music Center. Armstrong died three years later.

CINCINNATI – When Neil Armstrong died Aug. 25, 2012, at a Cincinnati hospital, his family simply attributed the cause to complications from coronary bypass surgery. A month later, the first man to walk on the moon was buried at sea with military honors and the thanks of a grateful nation.

Armstrong’s family has never talked publicly about the astronaut’s last days in Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital, largely to stay in harmony with how he lived. The modest, humble man from Wapakoneta, Ohio, shied from the spotlight in the decades after his flight aboard Apollo 11 and his July 1969 walk on the lunar surface.

But this week, The Cincinnati Enquirer learned that for two years after Armstrong’s death, his two sons threatened a wrongful-death suit against Mercy Health, the largest hospital system in Ohio. They accused the Fairfield hospital of causing a heart complication and triggering a series of grave medical errors.

The Armstrong sons, Rick and Mark, hired a heart specialist at the University of Pennsylvania to review the medical record of more than 5,000 pages. The doctor concluded that not only were the hospital mistakes fatal, Armstrong most likely didn’t need the bypass surgery then.

“While Neil indeed had significant coronary disease, THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY here,” Dr. Joseph Bavaria wrote in a July 1, 2014, letter with capital letters for emphasis. “Neil’s death could have been avoided had the proper standard of care been provided.”

In the weeks after, Mercy Health officials worried that the Armstrong sons would talk about their father’s treatment at Fairfield, according to documents. Ultimately, in an agreement filed with Hamilton County Probate Court in September 2014, the hospital system said it did nothing wrong but agreed to pay the Armstrong family $6 million.

In return, the family agreed to be silent about the last days of the first man on the moon.

Details about the death and turmoil

This week, The Enquirer received an unsolicited package of documents that provides voluminous detail about Armstrong’s death and the turmoil that followed. This account is based on these documents and the probate court file.

The Enquirer reached out to members of the Armstrong family and Mercy Health for comment Tuesday evening but didn't get any immediate replies. Armstrong's wife, Carol, told the New York Times: "I wasn't a part of it. I want that for the record." She told the Times that she signed off on the agreement because otherwise she would have been removed as executor.

The settlement payout was filed in probate court and is a public document. But the package sent to The Enquirer included never-before-seen papers, including the letter from Bavaria, vice chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Penn Medicine, which runs the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

The package also contained emails between the lawyers in the matter and internal Mercy Health memoranda on the opinions of two outside doctors who the hospital system asked to review the record. Those doctors said the treatment did meet the standard of care, and some decisions were judgment calls.

’Golf on back burner for a while’

On Aug. 5, 2012, Armstrong turned 82. James Hansen, author of the authoritative biography “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong,” wrote in the book’s preface that Armstrong underwent the bypass surgery Aug. 6.

Hansen got an email from Armstrong on Aug. 11, which turned out to be his last to Hansen:

“I had checked into my gastro doc to check out an apparent reflux problem. It seemed an unlikely connection (for several reasons) but it turned out to be the right thing to do. We did a nuclear stress test leading to an angiogram, leading to a quad bypass. Recovery is going well but golf will be on the back burner for a while. Hope to be kicked out of the hospital in a day or two. My best, Neil.”

Blockage of a heart vessel can be treated with medication or surgery, depending on the patient’s overall condition. Armstrong chose the surgical procedure that reroutes blood around the heart.

At some point, likely after Armstrong’s Aug. 11 email to Hansen, the Fairfield heart-care team decided Armstrong needed a pacemaker to regulate his heart rhythm.

As part of the installation, temporary wires connected to the pacemaker protruded from Armstrong’s chest. Just hours later, as Armstrong recovered in a step-down unit, a nurse pulled out the wires. Bavaria pinpointed that action as triggering the cascade of complications.