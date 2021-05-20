SNP accused of evading key questions over discharging hospital patients into care homes during first Covid wave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A new report has found that some vulnerable hospital patients were discharged into care homes unlawfully - Getty Images Europe
A new report has found that some vulnerable hospital patients were discharged into care homes unlawfully - Getty Images Europe

An SNP minister has been accused of evading key questions over their decision to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful.

Covid outbreaks savaged Scotland’s care homes during the first wave of Covid-19, which public health chiefs finally admitted last month may be linked to the SNP government’s decision to transfer thousands of elderly hospital patients without testing many of them.

And now a report released on Thursday by the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, which studied a sample of discharges when vulnerable patients did not have the capacity to decide for themselves, found that at least 20 transfers were unlawful.

The “disappointing” findings expose “endemic examples of poor practice”, the commission said, some of which pre-dates the pandemic.

It also estimated that many more patients may have been unlawfully moved.

Following an urgent question on the findings at Holyrood, new social care minister Kevin Stewart defended the SNP government’s decisions as being in the context of images from Italy - which was hit by the pandemic before the UK - showing "coronavirus going rampant".

"Clinicians believed that the best possible outcomes for patients at that time was to move them out of hospital settings,” he insisted.

However, Mr Stewart admitted that the government “made mistakes” and conceded that this “should have been done following legal process” and pledged to “ensure that does not happen again”.

But deputy Scottish Labour leader and health spokesperson Jackie Baillie challenged Mr Stewart on why risk assessments weren’t carried out on vulnerable hospital patients being transferred into care homes untested when such assessments were carried out for NHS employees from the very start of the crisis.

Despite Nicola Sturgeon claiming this year that the transfers would not have occurred “with the benefit of the knowledge we have now”, Ms Baillie pointed out that the NHS had already classified Covid-19 as a Group 3 biological agent in line with health and safety legislation at the outset of the pandemic.

“The disregard with which this government approached the transfer of patients into care homes beggars belief,” she said.

“Despite a legal requirement to carry out risk assessments, the SNP government catastrophically failed to do so.”

Ms Baillie accused the SNP of “still trying to evade scrutiny” on the issue and questioned why Mr Stewart failed to commit to a review on the report’s “shameful” findings.

The commission also uncovered evidence of longstanding misunderstandings within health and social care partnerships about the law surrounding adults with incapacity, with those working in hospital discharge not fully aware of the powers held by attorneys or guardians in 78 out of 267 cases.

The findings provoked alarm from Scotland’s legal community, with its governing body claiming the report makes “worrying, although sadly not unexpected reading”.

“This confirms the concerns we have raised throughout about whether the rights of individuals have been upheld, particularly where they may have lacked capacity to give valid consent,” said Amanda Millar, president of the Law Society of Scotland.

Meanwhile, investigators said they had been told of "pressure on wards to clear beds" between March and May 2020 as hospitals prepared for an influx of Covid patients.

Earlier this year, Jeane Freeman, then Health Secretary, admitted "we didn’t take the right precautions" when demanding that elderly Scots be transferred out of hospital wards and into homes.

Julie Paterson, chief executive of the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, said: "Lack of understanding of the law, lack of understanding of good practice, confusion over the nature of placements, misunderstanding over power of attorney.

"These findings are very disappointing and may mean that many more moves were made without valid legal authority."

The report made eight recommendations for HSCPs, including making sure staff understand the law through training.

It urged the Care Inspectorate to take account of the report in its inspection activity, and the Scottish government to monitor the delivery of the recommendations, which Mr Stewart said it would do.

Recommended Stories

  • Pepe bags brace in Arsenal win over Crystal Palace

    Nicolas Pepe puts the cherry on top of Arsenal's late win against Crystal Palace, netting his second of the game just before the final whistle.

  • Soccer-Turkey's Erdogan says UEFA decision to move CL final was political

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul was political. "A couple of years ago, we were notified that the final would be played in Turkey, but things took a sudden turn when two English clubs qualified to play the final," Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday.

  • Trump says he will 'overcome' NY criminal probe

    A day after the New York attorney general's office announced a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company…the ex-president came out swinging Wednesday, describing the probe in a statement as a corrupt investigation “that is in desperate search of a crime.”Adding that he was “being unfairly attacked and abused" by the NY Attorney General and that he would “overcome” any attempt at prosecution.The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has been investigating whether the New York City-based Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, said on Tuesday its probe was no longer purely civil.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years.Vance’s office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.The latest announcement marks another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces four months after leaving office, taking the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican president to three.He's also facing a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia as prosecutors there are probing whether Trump attempted to influence the state's 2020 election results.

  • Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again after border security tightened

    CEUTA, Spain/FNIDEQ, Morocco (Reuters) -Hundreds of migrants tried to force their way past tightened security into Ceuta on Wednesday, as Spain pressed on with the expulsion of thousands who had swum or climbed into its North African enclave over the past two days. Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to Ceuta, including unaccompanied children, have been expelled, Spanish authorities say, though many of those returned said they would again try to reach Europe. As thousands gathered in the Moroccan border town of Fnideq, near the frontier with Ceuta, hundreds of them clashed after dark with Moroccan riot police, throwing stones and setting on fire a motorbike and a rubbish bin, a Reuters witness said.

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines won't make the common cold or flu 'extremely lethal'

    An Instagram post claims the COVID-19 vaccines will make the common cold and flu more lethal and that the vaccine rollout was planned. This is false.

  • College athletes in 6 states will be able to profit off sponsorships starting in July - creating an imbalance that could affect recruiting

    In six states, laws that allow student athletes to profit off sponsorships go into effect on July 1. The NCAA isn't expected to allow it elsewhere.

  • Fears for supplies in Myanmar as exodus grows from fighting

    The exodus also threatens to push more people over the nearby border with India, where an Indian government official said more than 15,000 had sought refuge since the Feb. 1 coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. "When it rains, we don't have strong shelters," said Mai, who fled on foot from the town of Mindat, in western Myanmar, at the weekend and is now at a village 15 km (nine miles) away. There are no medical supplies.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minnesota home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary reversal. Firkus will appear in court on Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried. That marriage ended in divorce in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for 3 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Five years after being set up on a blind date, the couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary on May 19.

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10