SNP accused of evading key questions over discharging hospital patients into care homes during first Covid wave

A new report has found that some vulnerable hospital patients were discharged into care homes unlawfully - Getty Images Europe

An SNP minister has been accused of evading key questions over their decision to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful.

Covid outbreaks savaged Scotland’s care homes during the first wave of Covid-19, which public health chiefs finally admitted last month may be linked to the SNP government’s decision to transfer thousands of elderly hospital patients without testing many of them.

And now a report released on Thursday by the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, which studied a sample of discharges when vulnerable patients did not have the capacity to decide for themselves, found that at least 20 transfers were unlawful.

The “disappointing” findings expose “endemic examples of poor practice”, the commission said, some of which pre-dates the pandemic.

It also estimated that many more patients may have been unlawfully moved.

What I said is that with the benefit of knowledge we have now (but did not have then), it was a mistake. But too many people in care homes died and we must be candid about that. I hope the other UK govts will join me in committing to a full public inquiry starting later this year https://t.co/QS2oxuK5Do — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 18, 2021

Following an urgent question on the findings at Holyrood, new social care minister Kevin Stewart defended the SNP government’s decisions as being in the context of images from Italy - which was hit by the pandemic before the UK - showing "coronavirus going rampant".

"Clinicians believed that the best possible outcomes for patients at that time was to move them out of hospital settings,” he insisted.

However, Mr Stewart admitted that the government “made mistakes” and conceded that this “should have been done following legal process” and pledged to “ensure that does not happen again”.

But deputy Scottish Labour leader and health spokesperson Jackie Baillie challenged Mr Stewart on why risk assessments weren’t carried out on vulnerable hospital patients being transferred into care homes untested when such assessments were carried out for NHS employees from the very start of the crisis.

Despite Nicola Sturgeon claiming this year that the transfers would not have occurred “with the benefit of the knowledge we have now”, Ms Baillie pointed out that the NHS had already classified Covid-19 as a Group 3 biological agent in line with health and safety legislation at the outset of the pandemic.

“The disregard with which this government approached the transfer of patients into care homes beggars belief,” she said.

“Despite a legal requirement to carry out risk assessments, the SNP government catastrophically failed to do so.”

Ms Baillie accused the SNP of “still trying to evade scrutiny” on the issue and questioned why Mr Stewart failed to commit to a review on the report’s “shameful” findings.

The commission also uncovered evidence of longstanding misunderstandings within health and social care partnerships about the law surrounding adults with incapacity, with those working in hospital discharge not fully aware of the powers held by attorneys or guardians in 78 out of 267 cases.

The findings provoked alarm from Scotland’s legal community, with its governing body claiming the report makes “worrying, although sadly not unexpected reading”.

“This confirms the concerns we have raised throughout about whether the rights of individuals have been upheld, particularly where they may have lacked capacity to give valid consent,” said Amanda Millar, president of the Law Society of Scotland.

Meanwhile, investigators said they had been told of "pressure on wards to clear beds" between March and May 2020 as hospitals prepared for an influx of Covid patients.

Earlier this year, Jeane Freeman, then Health Secretary, admitted "we didn’t take the right precautions" when demanding that elderly Scots be transferred out of hospital wards and into homes.

Julie Paterson, chief executive of the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, said: "Lack of understanding of the law, lack of understanding of good practice, confusion over the nature of placements, misunderstanding over power of attorney.

"These findings are very disappointing and may mean that many more moves were made without valid legal authority."

The report made eight recommendations for HSCPs, including making sure staff understand the law through training.

It urged the Care Inspectorate to take account of the report in its inspection activity, and the Scottish government to monitor the delivery of the recommendations, which Mr Stewart said it would do.