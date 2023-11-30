Hospital Security Guard Accused of Raping Elderly Woman’s Corpse

A man employed as a security guard at a Phoenix hospital is accused of raping an elderly woman’s body in the hospital morgue. Randall Bird, 46, was arrested this week over a disturbing Oct. 24 incident at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, Arizona’s Family reports. Two witnesses reportedly stumbled upon Bird acting strangely inside the morgue’s freezer—“sweating profusely” and “acting very nervous”—near the victim’s unzipped body bag. The witnesses noticed that Bird’s zipper was open and his uniform was “messy,” and he allegedly tried to hide the victim’s body as they entered, authorities said. He later claimed to have suffered a medical episode, fainted, and fallen onto the victim’s body. Banner Health confirmed that Bird has since been terminated, saying in a statement that it is “saddened and appalled” by the alleged actions in the morgue.

