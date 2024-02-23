Hospital security guard accused of stealing money from patient to buy items at Pinellas Park Walmart

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A hospital security guard was arrested Tuesday after Pinellas Park police said he stole money from a patient’s wallet.

Investigators said the patient noticed $100 in cash and his debit card were missing from his wallet after he got out of the hospital.

Police said they determined that the patient’s card was used at the Walmart Super Center on US Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. They said more than $150 was used to buy merchandise and gift cards. The card was also used at another Walmart in Tampa.

Officers said they reviewed Walmart’s security video and were able to identify Irvin Green as the suspect.

According to police, Green, who worked as a security guard at Bayfront Hospital, had access to the patient’s personal belongings while the patient received treatment in the emergency room.

Investigators said they arrested Green and charged him with fraudulent use of a credit card.

