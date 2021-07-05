Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, runs out of ventilators as COVID cases ravage the area

Lisa Gutierrez
·3 min read

A hospital in Springfield, Missouri, ran out of ventilators for its patients over the Fourth of July weekend as the area, right in the middle of a COVID-19 hot spot, deals with a rise in cases.

On Monday, Mercy Springfield hospital officials reported that more ventilators had arrived, a second COVID-19 ICU unit was opened and that more respiratory therapists are needed to help the “tired” ones working now.

Situations like that, public health officials say, are avoidable if people would get vaccinated.

Chief administrative officer, Erik Frederick, tweeted Sunday that the hospital “spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out.”

He wrote that the hospital had 47 patients on ventilators, “a lot of those are COVID but not all.”

He said more ventilators were on their way from Mercy St. Louis and Mercy Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Arkansas, other hospitals in the Mercy health system.

Frederick tweeted on Monday that the hospital was, “Running almost 50 vents now. We are expanding to 2nd COVID ICU and a 2nd step down. Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired. Travel RN’s coming this week. Physician support being arranged. If you’re a RT, call us.”

Running out of ventilators was the nightmare scenario hospital administrators across the country feared at the outset of the pandemic. COVID is a respiratory illness that, at its worst, can cause extreme respiratory distress.

Ventilators, also known as life-support machines, pump air into a patient’s airways when they can’t breathe on their own. They are used for the sickest of COVID patients, while hospitalized patients with less severe symptoms are now treated with medications.

There have been no reported shortages of ventilators among Kansas City hospitals during the pandemic.

As of Monday, Missouri is reporting 643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day and had 859 hospitalized COVID patients — 124 of them on ventilators, according to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Greene County, where Springfield is located in southwest Missouri, had 692 confirmed cases and five COVID deaths in the last seven days, according to the dashboard.

People getting sick with COVID now are mostly unvaccinated, say public health and hospital officials who are still trying to figure out how to convince all eligible Americans to get vaccinated.

Missouri remains in the bottom half of all states in vaccinating residents, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 47.4% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

In Missouri, only 39.3% have completed vaccination, according to the state’s data.

State officials have requested help from federal “surge response teams” to help communities struggling with low vaccination rates as the delta variant takes off. Vaccination campaigns have been particularly tough in rural parts of the state.

At this point, because of the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines widely available, new cases are preventable, health officials and hospital administrators have been saying for weeks.

“Obviously there are going to be some people, because of the variability among people and their response to vaccine, that you’ll see some who are vaccinated and still get into trouble and get hospitalized and die,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

“But the overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated. Which is the reason why we say this is really entirely avoidable and preventable.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses -government official

    South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre. South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia.

  • A video shows an 88-year-old resident of the collapsed Surfside condo being reunited with the man who saved her

    As the building collapsed, resident Esther Gorfinkel said she wanted to take a break. That's when a stranger picked her up and carried her to safety.

  • Fastest rise in inflation since 2008 sets alarm bells ringing

    Inflation in advanced nations is rising at the fastest pace since 2008, sparking fresh concerns over the state of the global economy in the wake of the pandemic. The annual rate of inflation among the Office for Economic Cooperation and Development’s 38 members averaged 3.8pc over May, up from 3.3pc in April. The figures - which came as UK services firms pushed up prices at a record rate - will intensify the debate among central bankers over when to curb emergency stimulus introduced to help bus

  • Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy

    A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech's vaccine. It was confirmed by Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as being authentic. It included a comment from an unnamed official who recommended authorities do not give a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to frontline health workers, because such a move would be "admitting that the Sinovac vaccine is not effective".

  • US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander

    The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on America.

  • England sticks to plan for lifting restrictions on 'Freedom Day'; Biden sees end of pandemic 'closer than ever': Latest COVID-19 updates

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England still plans to lift restrictions July 19, even though new cases may rise to 50,000 a day by then. Latest news.

  • Virtual School & Equity: Why Online Classes Challenge Kids With Autism

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Will Clark ran about his home, munching on chicken nuggets while watching the movie “The Nut Job.” The 5-year-old acted out the movie scene-for-scene, shrieking when something exciting happened on the screen and mimicking dialogue the […]

  • Pfizer Shot Halts Severe Illness in Israel as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine was less effective at keeping people from getting the coronavirus in Israel in recent weeks, but it continues to provide a strong shield against severe Covid-19, according to government data.The vaccine protected 64% of people against the illness between June 6 and early July, down from a previous 94%. The drop was observed as the delta variant was spreading in Israel, the Health Ministry said. It also coincided with the lifting of virus restrictions at the s

  • Missouri requests federal COVID aid as cases surge; Fourth of July travel raises concerns: Latest COVID-19 Updates

    Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • ‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers

    Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn’t wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.Euro 2020: The Huge Su

  • Jordyn Woods is Glam in Green in Fluffy Mules, Lace-Up Jeans and Bottega Veneta Bag

    Woods paired green fluffy mules with lace-up jeans.

  • High-rolling developer of collapsed Florida condo faced legal, money woes during project

    The developer of the Surfside, Florida, condo that collapsed last week was hailed for his philanthropy even while fending off legal and money woes.

  • At the start of the pandemic, kids made up 2% of new COVID infections. Now, they make up 24%. What happened?

    Health experts say it’s a sign more adults and adolescents need to get vaccinated to avoid bringing the virus home and spreading to unvaccinated kids.

  • Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'

    Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer headline 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon with the two Grand Slam heavyweights looking to edge closer to a dream title showdown.

  • Delta variant will cause US Covid surges, Fauci says, as poll reveals vaccine resistance

    Biden adviser: disparities will lead to ‘two types of America’Poll shows only 45% of Republicans have received one shotNightmare Scenario: Trump, Covid and lasting national trauma Anthony Fauci said he did not expect a nationwide surge in cases due to the Delta variant. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP The US will soon see surges in cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 in areas where vaccination rates are low, Anthony Fauci has predicted, calling resistance to vaccination “sad” a

  • New Orleans Enjoys Fourth of July Fireworks Thanks to Will Smith

    Will Smith donated $100,000 so the city of New Orleans, which had canceled its fireworks due to lack of funding, could mark Fourth of July with a full show.“Where there’s a Will there’s a way,” a statement on the city’s July Fourth events website read. “Thank you, Will Smith!”The Independence Day star, who was in New Orleans filming for his upcoming movie Emancipation, made the donation along with his production company Westbrook, the city said.This footage, by Seth Tellez, shows fireworks lighting up the city’s riverfront. “Thank you Will Smith for uncancelling the New Orleans riverfront fireworks show!!” Tellez wrote on Instagram. Credit: Seth Tellez via Storyful

  • Gordon Ramsay Offers a Free Meal to a Couple Who Says He Ruined Their Wedding with His TV Show

    The celebrity chef was filming his upcoming TV series Future Food Stars in England at the same time as the couple’s beachside nuptials in June

  • Kate Middleton Is Self-Isolating After COVID Exposure

    "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the statement says.

  • CDC investigating death of Michigan boy who died days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    A 13-year-old Saginaw County boy died three days after getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the CDC is investigating.