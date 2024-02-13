Hospital wins £3.75m grant to buy LED bulbs

More than 15,000 bulbs at Peterborough City Hospital will be changed to help make the building more energy efficient

A hospital trust has received a £3.75m funding grant which will be used to switch all lighting to LED bulbs.

More than 15,000 bulbs at Peterborough City Hospital will be changed to help make the building more energy efficient.

The funding was granted after the trust's estates and facilities team applied to the NHS National Energy Efficiency fund with its proposal.

David Moss, director of estates and facilities for the trust, said: "It will enable us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and our energy bills."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Internet Links