Hospital worker fired for deliberately leaving hundreds of Covid vaccine doses out of refrigerator

Gino Spocchia
&lt;p&gt;Moderna covid vaccines&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Moderna covid vaccines

(AP)

A Wisconsin hospital worker was fired after they admitted to deliberately damaging hundreds of doses of a Covid vaccine.

According to the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, a worker at the hospital admitted to deliberately sabotaging some 500 doses on Wednesday.

The hospital had been led to believe that the worker removed 500 vaccine doses from a hospital refrigerator and left them overnight in “human error”, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

But the worker, who has since been fired, said they deliberately damaged 57 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses when they removed them on Friday night.

Along with the vaccine produced by Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine needs to be kept refrigerated. They are the only two vaccinations against Covid with current approval in the US.

The hospital "notified appropriate authorities for further investigation," having launched an internal probe into the matter.

The police department in Grafton, outside Milwaukee, said it had been notified by Aurora about "an employee tampering with vials of the Covid-19 vaccine" on Wednesday evening.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the FBI and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are also investigating.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic," Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

"We are more than disappointed that this individual's actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine.”

The health provider added that the damage “was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us”.

The incident will likely raise concerns about public confidence in the vaccines against Covid, which has now claimed more than 340,000 lives.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, some 12.4 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the United States on Thursday.

The Trump administration had previously claimed some 20 million would receive doses before the end of the year, which is now unachievable.

Read More

Fauci says ‘worst is yet to come’ from coronavirus

8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

Biden slams Trump team’s Covid-19 vaccine deployment as too slow

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

Elderly forced to sleep outside to queue for vaccines in Florida

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: President abandons Mar-a-Lago NYE party as Secret Service drops loyalists from Biden detail

    Follow the latest updates

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • Hungary says will not use Russian vaccine due to lack of capacity

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will buy vaccines either through the European Union's procurement mechanism or directly from China because Russia does not have enough capacity to manufacture vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. Hungary has participated in Russia's testing efforts and was an early recipient of small batches of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, raising alarm among European peers that it would bypass the European Union's approval mechanism.

  • US admits vaccination rollout is slower than hoped - and 'normality' may not return until autumn

    The US government has admitted its coronavirus vaccine rollout is going too slowly, as the country's top infectious disease expert warned the nation may not reach "some semblance of normality" until the autumn. As of Thursday morning, just 2.8 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine, far short of the government's goal of immunising 20 million people this month. The rollout has been particularly slow moving in nursing homes, where only 170,000 residents had been vaccinated as of December 30, despite patients in the facilities being among the most vulnerable to the virus. It comes as a more infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the UK has been identified in Colorado and California. Neither patient identified with the strain has a known travel history, leading to concerns the new strain was already spreading within those communities.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Secret Service changing personnel amid concerns some may be Trump supporters - report

    Senior officers who previously protected Joe Biden as vice president are expected to be brought back on board

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

    As Northern Ireland's unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the state's creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears: being cut off from Britain and pushed towards a united Ireland. The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists seek to retain the status quo. Nearly 23 years after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of confrontation between the Irish Republican Army, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military, it is customs declarations and phytosanitary certifications that are now the focus of unionist angst.

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • 'Playing with fire': GOP Sen. Ben Sasse tears into Republicans planning to object to Electoral College results

    The Nebraska senator said that in private, few Republicans actually believed Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday. A Ghanaian employee on her farm in the northern Italian region of Trentino has admitted to killing Agitu Ideo Gudeta, 42, with a hammer and raping her, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

    Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Fauci: 'Disappointing' U.S. hasn't met goal of 20 million vaccinations in 2020

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • The Democrats are suddenly leading in Georgia and the GOP should be worried

    Both races that will determine control of the Senate considered tossups