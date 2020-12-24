Hospital Workers Start to 'Turn Against Each Other' to Get Vaccine

Joseph Goldstein
A health care worker at UCI Medical Center displays a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)
A health care worker at UCI Medical Center displays a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — At NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, one of the most highly regarded hospitals in New York City, a rumor spread last week that the line for the coronavirus vaccine on the ninth floor was unguarded and anyone could stealthily join and receive the shot.

Under the rules, the most exposed health care employees were supposed to go first, but soon those from lower-risk departments, including a few who spent much of the pandemic working from home, were getting vaccinated.

The lapse, which occurred within 48 hours of the first doses arriving in the city, incited anger among staff members — and an apology from the hospital.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“I am so disappointed and saddened that this happened,” a top executive at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, Dr. Craig Albanese, wrote in an email to staff, which was obtained by The New York Times.

The arrival of thousands of vaccine doses in New York City hospitals last week was greeted with an outpouring of hope from doctors and nurses who had worked through the devastating first wave in March and April. But for now, the vaccine is in very short supply, and some hospitals seem to have stumbled through the rollout.

Most of the vaccinations in the New York region to date have involved hospitals giving shots to their own employees, a relatively easy process compared with what is to come as part of the largest vaccination initiative in the nation since the 1940s.

The dynamics playing out at hospitals in New York City may be emblematic of what may happen across the country in the near future, when all adults will be given a place in the vaccination line by either the government or their employers.

In interviews for this article, more than half a dozen doctors and nurses at New York area hospitals said they were upset at how the vaccine was being distributed at their institutions. They described what had happened to The New York Times but asked that their names not be used because hospitals have shown a willingness to fire or punish employees for speaking to the news media during the pandemic.

At some major hospitals in Manhattan, doctors and nurses have recalled scrolling through social media and pausing to make a snap judgment each time they saw a selfie one of their colleagues had posted of getting vaccinated: Did that person deserve to be vaccinated before they were?

“We feel disrespected and underappreciated due to our second-tier priority for vaccination,” a group of anesthesiologists at Mount Sinai Hospital wrote to administrators over the weekend.

Health care workers said rumors were proliferating in WhatsApp groups and amid the banter of the operating room. Stories have begun to circulate of a plastic surgeon who managed to get vaccinated early, of doses being thrown out at one Manhattan hospital because of poor planning. On group chats, doctors debate how — and whether to — try to get vaccinated ahead of schedule.

At Mount Sinai Hospital, some doctors told others that you could talk your way into receiving a vaccine just by getting in line and repeating that you do “COVID-related procedures,” one Mount Sinai doctor, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, recalled.

A doctor at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital said, “Clearly, we’re ready to mow each other down for it.”

Many of the rumors have not been true. Still, they illustrate a growing distrust and “every man for himself” attitude, another Mount Sinai doctor said.

Dr. Ramon Tallaj, who serves on a state task force advising the governor on the vaccine’s rollout, said that ill-will and resentment would fade as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

“People are going to fight over who goes first, or who doesn’t go first, but the important thing is that it’s happening,” Tallaj, chair of SOMOS Community Care, a network of clinics across New York City that treat many patients from Hispanic and Asian immigrant communities, said of the vaccinations.

Health care workers and nursing home residents and staff members form what is called Phase 1 of New York state’s vaccine distribution plan. About 2 million people are in this group, and the state’s initial allocation of the vaccine most likely means that Phase 2, which includes essential workers, won’t begin until late January. (Widespread distribution isn’t likely to begin until the summer, officials have said.)

But the state has left it mostly to each health care institution to devise a vaccination plan during the first phase. In the first week of vaccinations, many hospitals chose a wide variety of health care workers — nurses, doctors, housekeepers — from emergency rooms and intensive care units to be the first at their institutions to receive the vaccine. But in the days after the celebrations accompanying the first shots, the moods at hospitals have shifted.

Asked about workers cutting the vaccine line at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement, “We are proud to have vaccinated thousands of patient-facing employees in just over a week, and we will continue to do so until everyone receives a vaccine. We are following all New York State Department of Health guidelines on vaccine priority, with our initial focus on ICU and ED staff and equitable access for all.”

Still, The Times interviewed four health care workers at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, all of whom expressed resentment at colleagues and dismay that hospital administrators had allowed the vaccine distribution system to devolve.

A nurse at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital said she had gone as far as to confront a social worker who she believed had jumped the line about why the social worker thought she deserved the vaccine ahead of others.

“She said, ‘We have to go to ER sometime,’ but that’s not true,” the nurse said of the social worker.

At some places, doctors and nurses who work in dedicated COVID-19 units were not included in the priority group. At Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, some of these nurses said they had yet to be vaccinated a week after vaccinations began.

“I think the sad thing is people are starting to turn against each other,” one doctor who works at the hospital said. “Can you honestly say this clerk deserves it before I do? No, but nobody deserves it before anyone else.”

Another doctor working in an intensive care unit at the children’s hospital recalled the scene last week: A group of staff members were striding energetically toward the elevator banks, where a vaccination station awaited. One of them even explained in passing that they were on their way to get the vaccine.

“It was a free-for-all,” said the doctor, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution from the hospital.

Albanese, chief operating officer of the children’s hospital, addressed the free-for-all in the email, placing some blame on the vaccination team for not limiting vaccinations to people on their list.

“We need to prioritize the highest risk teams,” he wrote.

At Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the vaccine rollout has unfolded in plain view, in the hospital’s atrium, which staff members crisscross throughout the work day or visit to grab a snack or coffee. Many doctors and nurses said they would glance over to see who was standing in line — and whether that person fit the government’s recommendations for those who should be prioritized.

“Despite our strict and stringent vaccination policies and procedures, we are aware of a handful of accusations of improprieties,” Mount Sinai said in a statement. “Due to confidentiality, we cannot speak to any specific individual issue, however, any allegations of any missteps will be appropriately and thoroughly investigated.

Last weekend, anesthesiologists — who have played a crucial role in treating the sickest patients during the outbreak in New York — complained that they had watched others get vaccinated before them.

That led to the anonymous letter sent to hospital administrators.

“A boiling point was reached when we witnessed vaccines being administered, seemingly at random, to employees who were not a part of the originally-planned cohort,” read the letter, which was sent anonymously in the name of “Concerned Faculty Members” of the department of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine. The letter was first reported by Politico.

In interviews, several anesthesiologists at Mount Sinai noted that their colleagues at some other hospitals had already been vaccinated.

The anesthesiologists said they expected to play a major role in the second wave if hospitalizations kept rising, and in recent days some in the department have gotten vaccinated.

But just last week, an email from the head of the anesthesiology department, Dr. Andrew Leibowitz, asked for volunteers willing to work full time in a unit for critically ill COVID-19 patients if the outbreak worsened. Some in the department felt they were being told there might be an upside to volunteering.

“I am looking into the possibility of having persons volunteering to perform this duty possibly vaccinated earlier than they might otherwise be,” Leibowitz wrote.

Leibowitz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One anesthesiologist said he recognized it was reasonable to vaccinate the volunteers first.

But also, he said, it “felt that they were using the vaccine as a bargaining chip.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • California becomes ground zero for holiday COVID-19 surge

    California has borne the brunt of COVID-19’s deadly holiday surge. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged that the Golden State had recorded 525,000 coronavirus cases in the previous two weeks alone, with daily increases of more than 40,000 cases suddenly becoming the new norm.

  • Huge explosion rips through Nashville after police find vehicle playing recording that claimed it was a bomb

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in West Bank killing

    Israel's internal security agency said Thursday it detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet said a Palestinian suspect from the vicinity in the northern West Bank was apprehended as part of a joint operation with the Israel police and military. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier.

  • In very different Christmas Day messages, Biden discusses Covid and Trump barely makes reference

    Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there are over 18.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.

  • Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

    The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.

  • Former Florida lawmaker arrested in Haiti on weapons charge, police official says

    A Florida lawmaker who was disciplined after using a gay slur against a political rival and who lost re-election earlier this year was taken into custody in Haiti on a weapons charge, police said Thursday. Circumstances of his arrest were a mystery.

  • US again protects Citgo assets from Venezuela creditors

    The Trump administration on Wednesday extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela's debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment. The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticizes Palestine policy

    President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Twitter to wipe Trump's followers before Biden handover

    The social media giant previously allowed President Trump to inherit Barack Obama's followers.

  • AP PHOTOS: A day with an Indian farmer who opposes new laws

    Ram Singh Patel's day starts at 6 in the morning, when he walks into his farmland tucked next to a railway line. This is the daily life of Patel, a 55-year-old generational farmer in India’s heartland state of Uttar Pradesh. The life is laborious and repetitive, but it is one of an unknown hero who, like millions of other small farmers, grows grain to feed India's ever-growing population of more than 1.3 billion.

  • Beaver found in Plymouth among first to be reintroduced to wild in Britain for 400 years

    A beaver rescued by police this week was among the first of its kind to be reintroduced to the wild in Britain for nearly 400 years The 20kg creature had escaped from a specially designed re-wilding enclosure near Poole Farm in Plymouth. Local officers say they were confronted with the “unusual sight” of the beaver at large on Monday and posted a photograph on social media of the runaway creature in the city. They tweeted yesterday: “An unusual sight for one of our crews on Monday night shift: Plymouth's resident beaver spotted out and about! “He has apparently been caught since and is back home for Christmas.” The male had been released into the wild at Forder Valley in November – the first in the city for 400 years. The Eurasian Beaver was originally caught in late September in the wild from the Tay Catchment in Scotland and was released as part of a nationwide trend to reintroduce beavers in the wild. The beaver’s behaviour and actions will now be monitored in the hope that its actions will reduce flooding further downstream and create habitats for wildlife in the Bircham Valley. This comes after a 25kg young male beaver was spotted in Italy for the first time in nearly 500 years, after it walked over the border from Austria or Slovenia into the Dolomites. The first clues that the rodent might be back on Italian soil were noticed by a hunting guide who spends his days roaming the mountains and forests. Forester Reinhard Pipperger had noticed at the time young trees had been felled along a stretch of the Sesto river in Northern Italy. The beaver was later photographed by a camera set up along the river by wildlife rangers.

  • Rev. Raphael Warnock pulls ahead of Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate poll

    According to recent polls, It looks like the Georgia Senate runoff will be a very close race. Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church who is vying for the Senate seat that Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler now holds, is slightly ahead of the incumbent. The official election day is  Jan. 5 but early voting numbers are coming in.

  • In Brazil, vaccine trial volunteers hope to save lives, not win fame

    From doctors weary of seeing patients die to relatives who lost their loved ones, thousands of Brazilians have volunteered for COVID vaccine trials in one of the world's worst-affected countries in the hope their quiet heroism will save lives. Denise Abranches, 47, coordinator of dentistry at a Sao Paulo hospital, was the first volunteer outside Britain to receive the trial vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc. "This global effort of volunteers in search of a vaccine will be remembered and will go down in history," she said.

  • Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria

    Israeli jets flew very low over parts of Lebanon early Friday, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut. Minutes later, Syria's official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province.

  • Creek Fire forces Christmas Eve evacuations north of San Diego

    Thousands of people were told to evacuate the Camp Pendleton military base and nearby communities as the Creek Fire spread.

  • Trump addresses ‘terrible pandemic’ in Christmas message, then hits out at Republicans abandoning him over election defeat

    Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump delivered a very traditional Christmas message in which they addressed the “terrible pandemic” and the courageous response of citizens. Shortly after releasing the video on Christmas Eve, Mr Trump was back on Twitter complaining about the lack of support from Republicans whom he claims he saved from electoral defeat but who have now abandoned him.