How hospital workforce challenges fared in Florida in 2023

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

While Florida hospitals continue to see a nursing shortage, significant advances were made in 2023, according to data from the Florida Hospital Association.

The nursing vacancy rate in 2023 was 13%, which is a vast improvement from 2022, when nursing vacancies in the state were at 21%. This is also below the national vacancy level of 16%.

While this was a marked improvement over 2022, it is still slightly above historical figures. Dating back to 1990, the vacancy rate typically hovered around 6% to 7%, with a low of 4% in 2009 and a high of 12% in 1990.

Read: 4 Central Florida neighborhoods ranked among best-selling U.S. communities

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



