Hospitality bosses hit out at £680,000 taxpayer subsidy for politicians' pandemic catering

Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
Nicola Sturgeon enjoys a coffee during a visit to Cold Town House in Edinburgh&#39;s Grassmarket - Pool/Getty
Scotland's struggling hospitality businesses have hit out at "self-serving" politicians after it emerged almost £700,000 in taxpayers' cash has been spent on subsidising catering facilities for MSPs since the pandemic struck.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said the cost of propping up Holyrood’s food and drink outlets would be “impossible to stomach” for Scotland's landlords, hoteliers and restaurateurs who it said had received average support of just £40,000 each.

The Scottish Parliament’s Corporate Body, run by a cross-party group of politicians, chose last year to keep their canteen and cafe open, while three other Scottish Parliament venues temporarily shut.

While significant income usually comes in from political staffers, parliament employees and journalists who also use the catering facilities, the vast majority have been working from home since March last year.

Stephen Montgomery of the Scottish Hospitality Group - &#xa0;Stuart Nicol/&#xa0;Stuart Nicol photography
It has meant £680,000 had to be spent on subsidising the catering facilities between April and December last year, with the bill set to rise further as a return to normal operations is not likely until the autumn.

The Scottish Parliament tried to justify the cost by claiming that as a public sector body, it had been discouraged from applying for the UK Government’s furlough scheme.

However, the catering workers are technically employed by Sodexo, a private contractor, and the parliament chose to meet the salaries of 36 staff rather than seeing the facilities close.

“This scandalous news will be impossible to stomach for those working in the hospitality sector,” Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said. “It’s the very definition of the self-serving behaviour that gives the political classes such a bad name.

“It’s revealing that politicians do understand after all how much help struggling hospitality operations need.

“But the level of taxpayers’ money given to their own facilities is genuinely unbelievable compared to the amount we’ve had to beg for over many months and it all leaves us with an extremely bad taste in the mouth.”

A bar, exclusive ‘members’ restaurant and the public cafe at Holyrood have been closed since April. The staff canteen, known to parliament workers for its generous portions and low prices, has remained open.

A nearby coffee shop has also continued serving politicians and few essential staff still using the parliament, which has been closed to the public since March.

The parliament&#39;s politicians are kept well fed by the canteen&#39;s generous portions - Getty Images Europe/&#xa0;Pool
The parliament's politicians are kept well fed by the canteen's generous portions - Getty Images Europe/ Pool

It is hoped that pubs and restaurants across Scotland will be allowed to reopen from April 26.

It is understood that under the terms of its deal with Sodexo to provide catering services, the Scottish Parliament meets staffing costs, meaning use of the furlough scheme was considered a legal grey area.

Public bodies were told that they should not normally apply for the furlough scheme, although the Scottish Government urged taxpayer-funded institutions north of the border to exploit a loophole in the rules to apply for the Treasury cash.

Taxpayer-funded organisations were told last year that if their funding was not usually explicitly tied to staffing, they could still apply, in what was seen by some as an attempt to shift the burden for paying salaries from Edinburgh to London.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “As a public sector body the Parliament is not expected to use the furlough scheme. Instead, we have met the salaries of Sodexo’s catering staff directly since April 2020.

“Three of our catering outlets have been closed since last April. Only the staff restaurant and coffee bar remain open for those who have to be on site for parliamentary business.

“Like many catering businesses footfall is down by around 80 to 90% and income has fallen dramatically. It is unlikely the members restaurant, bar and public café will reopen before autumn.”

