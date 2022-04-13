Hospitalizations Rise As CT COVID 7-Day Positivity Rate Climbs Over 6%

CONNECTICUT, CT — The state COVID-19 test positivity rate has been trending slightly upward the past week, with momentum that continued over the weekend and into the start of the new week.

The 7-day rolling average released by the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday was 6.23 percent, up from the 5.27 percent average reported on Friday.

There are 126 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, up nine beds since Friday. The rolling 7-day average is also in triple digits, a tier it has not occupied since March 23. Of those patients currently hospitalized, 84, or two-thirds, are fully vaccinated.



In New England, about 73 percent of coronavirus cases are now due to the BA.2 subvariant, which research now shows has spread about 70 percent faster than OG omicron.



As the severity of the symptoms caused by omicron was generally less than those caused by the delta variant, so, too, is BA.2 resulting in far fewer deaths and sick people than omicron. Health officials tallied more than 22,000 deaths from COVD-19 during the week ended April 10, but that was the lowest number since March 30, 2020, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The latest numbers from the global health agency indicate that BA.2 is now responsible for more than 85 percent of all infections worldwide. Coronavirus cases, which were on the decline since the end of January, have been steadily rising over the past few weeks.

The computer modelling programmed for the spread of the subvariant at the University of Washington School of Medicine's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has been pretty on the money. Their analysts' latest forecasts for Connecticut show a gradual decline in infections beginning early in May and continuing through autumn.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch