Hospitalizations Soar + National Guard On Scene + Feds Outraged

Happy Wednesday, people of Hillsboro! Here's what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Rain and drizzle in the p.m.. High: 48 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories today in Hillsboro:

Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration to drive High-NA into manufacturing in 2025 (GlobeNewswire) Hospitalizations, Cases Soar As National Guard Deploys (Patch) Police Internal Affairs Probe Sparks Outrage From Feds (Patch) Portland Has Fifth Homicide (Patch) Wrestling: Oregon high school girls showcase skills against college competition at Oregon Classic (OregonLive) Real Estate Roundup For Hillsboro Area (Hillsboro Patch) Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway to give virtual State of the City (Pamplin Media Group)

Today's Hillsboro Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Hillsboro:

From my notebook:

Loving the Hillsboro Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at colin.miner@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll see you soon!

— Colin Miner

About me: I've been at Patch for almost 6 years after a career that had stops at The New York Times, Oregonian, Washington Post, as well as KATU, KOIN, and KGW. For the past three years I've been Patch's Manager News and Content Partnerships as well as a National Writer.

This article originally appeared on the Hillsboro Patch