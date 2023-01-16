Hospitalized teen dies after Phoenix shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested

Phoenix police

A teenager died following a shooting in west Phoenix on Saturday night that left them in critical condition, police said on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 p.m. Around the same time Saturday night, officers responded to a local hospital regarding a teenager that was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The two calls were linked and became the same investigation, police said.

Preliminary information indicated that the victim along with other minors left the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several shots in their direction, striking the victim, according to a previous statement from police.

The unidentified teenager died in the hospital, police said Monday.

Homicide detectives with the Phoenix police arrested 18-year-old Julian Francisco Soto on Monday in connection to the shooting, according to Sgt. Robert Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Soto was booked on one count of homicide, four counts of assault and one count of interference with the judicial process, according to booking information from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released by police.

Police asked anyone with information involving this incident to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen dies after Phoenix shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested