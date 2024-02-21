Hospital's Center for Healthy Aging offers seniors a new option

Feb. 20—Nobody can turn back the clock.

But Santa Fe's aging population shouldn't have to do it without access to comprehensive primary care tailored to their specific needs.

That's the idea behind the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's newly minted Center for Healthy Aging, which opened its doors to patients Tuesday for the first time.

The clinic, at 1692 Hospital Drive, across the street from the hospital's main Santa Fe campus, will provide primary care and consultation services for New Mexico seniors from a team of three physicians and two nurse practitioners, said Dr. Kristine Parke, the hospital's physician executive of ambulatory services and clinical informatics.

Parke said the center will help augment primary care already available in Santa Fe.

"This is really an extension and kind of a cornerstone symbol of the hospital's commitment to the population over 65, to have these ... five providers providing this kind of focused care," Parke said in an interview Tuesday. "... I think this provides an additional focus and more education to our providers about how we provide excellent care to that geriatric population."

Officials said the idea for the center has been about five years in the works.

"We hired a geriatrician a few years ago with this idea that we would create a comprehensive care clinic for folks over 65 to help them age well," Parke said.

Parke said the plan took into account the area's fast-growing senior population. About 27.6% of Santa Fe County's population is age 65 or older, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates. That's far higher concentration of seniors then the average 17.3% nationally or 19.1% in New Mexico as a whole.

The center is opening with a Tier 1 Age-Friendly Health Systems designation, which Parke said includes demonstrating a focus on providing care for patients' mental state; movement, including fall prevention; ability to do the things that matter to them; and good medication management. The hospital as a whole also has that designation.

Joseph Roybal-Sánchez, state director for AARP New Mexico, said there is a serious deficit of primary care providers in the state, a problem that acutely affects older people who struggle with transportation and other issues.

"It is a fact that we have a deficit of primary care providers, and even more so in rural and frontier areas of our state," he said, adding nurse practitioners do help fill those needs.

Roybal-Sánchez said his organization is advocating for more broadband rollout in rural communities to help elders get access to telehealth care options out of hubs like Santa Fe and Albuquerque. He agreed transportation is a major barrier for people aging around the state, and said Christus St. Vincent's inclusion of a social worker and acceptance of Medicare and Medicaid are examples of how clinics can help patients get care.

"It creates kind of a one-stop shop, which I think makes it easier for older adults that already are up against a barrier just trying to figure out all the different systems," Roybal-Sánchez said. "... If they could have that in every community, it'd be pretty great."

The practice is accepting new patients with all commercial insurers, Medicare and Medicaid, and offers a sliding scale for self-pay patients, said Sandy Coriz, Christus St. Vincent's director over primary care, pediatrics, urgent care and neurology.

Along with the five medical practitioners, the center also will have an embedded social worker.

"With the social worker, we'll be focusing on patients that are struggling with transportation issues or ... don't have home health care services, or are needing somebody to help them with meal preparation," Coriz said, adding the center could also connect patients with help getting advanced directives in order or doing home safety assessments.

Parke said she thinks the center will be in high demand and the push for services for aging New Mexicans will continue to grow. If the opening is any indication, she may be right: Hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said the center had scheduled 45 patients Tuesday, its first day open.

"I think this is just the beginning," Parke said.