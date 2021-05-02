'Hospitals are full' as Argentina COVID-19 cases hit 3 million

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Buenos Aires
Miguel Lo Bianco
·2 min read

By Miguel Lo Bianco

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina coronavirus cases hit 3 million on Sunday since the pandemic began, as medical workers said hospitals were full to capacity despite toughened government measures to bring down the spread of infections.

The country's health ministry said there were 11,394 new cases over the last 24-hour period, bringing up the grim new milestone, with 156 new deaths taking fatalities to 64,252.

The government of President Alberto Fernandez this week unveiled a new round of tougher restrictions as a second wave of infections has battered the country, filling up intensive care units and setting new daily records for cases and deaths.

But medical staff said it was still not enough.

"People need to be a little more aware and know that the hospitals are full and that health personnel are exhausted," said Luciana Berti, a 41-year-old surgical assistant.

The South American grains producer, which has gone through three straight years of recession, exacerbated by the pandemic, is balancing the need to stem the spread of the virus while protecting a fragile economic recovery.

Marcela Cid, owner of a business on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, said that Argentines were increasingly "locked into a situation" that while necessary, was of little help to anyone trying to move beyond the pandemic.

Argentine pediatrician Carlos Kambourian said that the key would be speeding up a stalled vaccination campaign. Otherwise, he warned, hospitals would be overwhelmed. Intensive care beds are around 68.1% occupied nationally, government data show.

"Today the health system does not support one more patient," Kambourian said. "It is already overflowing."

"We can continue to extend measures every 15 days from here until two years from now if we don't do what needs to be done, which is to test and vaccinate, test and vaccinate," he said.

(Reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco; Writing by Lucila Sigal and Adam Jourdan; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Abbie Quinnen says she will be with AJ Pritchard "forever and ever"

    “He was by my side from the moment I came out of hospital"

  • North Korea says Biden made ‘big blunder’ in calling it a security threat

    North Korea on Sunday warned that the United States will face “a very grave situation” and alleged that President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat.

  • No one can say what's going into $2 billion in promised security spending

    More than 100 days after the Capitol insurrection, members of Congress don't have or won't provide details about what's going into a promised $2 billion emergency supplemental appropriation meant to protect their workplace.Why it matters: Members of Congress have a history of proposing measures to safeguard the Capitol and themselves that result in member perks and restrict public access to the People's House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.After two police officers were shot and killed by a gunman who stormed the building in 1998, Congress created the Capitol Visitor Center.The six-year, $600 million project added an underground security checkpoint, public auditorium and cafeteria — and allowed construction of a members' TV studio, safe rooms and private "hideaway" offices.It was the largest expansion of the Capitol ever; the new bill is more than three times as large.Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters he'd prefer to assess the current needs before appropriating money."I told everybody, 'Step back and let's see exactly what we need,'" he said. "But let's not just spend the money and then ask what we do with it."What we're hearing: Not much.A House Democratic aide confirmed the emergency supplemental appropriation will have a $2 billion price tag.Yet the aide, as well as numerous members, could not provide even general spending allocations adding up to that figure — or say if it was a number picked at random.One House source told Axios the bulk of the money would cover the "costs incurred and necessary expenditures related to Jan. 6."But, but, but: The architect of the Capitol said damage repairs had topped $30 million, according to a February NPR report, though he did add that more money would be needed. There's also talk of replacing the temporary fencing that's been erected around the complex with a retractable fence that could be deployed based on the threat assessment.Yogananda D. Pittman, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, requested a 21% funding increase to better train and equip officers during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing last month.In a statement last month, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) addressed the framework of the proposal but did not give details — despite its substantial price tag."We have come away with a clear conclusion: We must improve intelligence collection and review, bolster the capacity and training of the Capitol Police and make physical security improvements to the Capitol complex," DeLauro said in an April 5 release.Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who chairs the Legislative Branch Subcommittee overseeing funding for the Capitol Police, declined an interview about the topic.A senior House Democratic aide attributed the lack of specifics and comments to the sensitive nature of security spending.Members have publicly requested to use their House spending allowances for extra security during their travels to and from the Capitol.Last month, the Federal Election Commission approved a request from lawmakers to use campaign funds for personal security. Punchbowl News also detailed member security spending in FEC reports filed this month.Be smart: Democrats won't want to pass this legislation until they can assign blame for the Jan. 6 attack through a 9/11-style commission, congressional aides tell Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Stocks to Drift Lower in Asia; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a muted start the week with some major markets closed for a holiday and inflation concerns resurfacing. The dollar slipped versus major peers.Australian futures pointed lower, while those in Hong Kong also fell earlier. Markets in Japan and China are shut for holidays. U.S. stocks dropped from a record Friday, with economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. Still, the S&P 500 Index capped its biggest monthly rally since November.Signs of excessive risk-taking suggest it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve. Treasuries held above 1.6%.“Interest rates going forward will be led more by expectations on the tapering from the Fed rather than by inflation,” Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corp., said on Bloomberg Television. Stocks start the month with inflation risks back in focus, though the data are skewed in part by last year’s pandemic shock. U.S. personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.Meanwhile, India’s virus crisis is worsening, with daily deaths hitting another record on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and his party is trailing in a key state election.Here are some key events to watch this week:A slew of manufacturing PMIs are due Monday, including from U.S. and ChinaFed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in an event hosted by the National Community Reinvestment CoalitionThe Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech on the U.S. economy at an event hosted by Bard College Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayU.S. April employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% FridayAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures slipped 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier.CurrenciesThe yen was at 109.29 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4711 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% FridayThe euro rose 0.1% to $1.2034BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the Tokyo holidayCommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $63.58 a barrelGold was at $1,769.13 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19: 39 new cases detected in Singapore; 11 linked to TTSH cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (2 May) confirmed the detection of 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,128.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin’s Potential as a Collateral Class

    Signs point to a new avenue of growth for crypto-backed lending.

  • Sean McVay explains Rams’ surprising decision not to draft an offensive lineman

    The Rams went all seven rounds without taking a single offensive lineman. Sean McVay explained why, pointing to their depth.

  • Inflation Is Coming. Buy Sherwin-Williams Stock for Protection.

    If the company can raise prices without hurting sales, it can keep growing its profit margin even as input prices rise, says Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi.

  • Instant analysis: Rams may have gotten a steal with athletic freak Robert Rochell

    Robert Rochell certainly doesn't lack athleticism and could wind up being a steal in Round 4.

  • Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

    The school bell rings, and about a dozen masked first-graders turn to the monitor and wave hello to their classmates — each a tiny Zoom square representing the other half of the class. The teacher — standing behind a plexiglass wall — shares her screen, grabs a pointer, juggles a laptop, projector, marker and board and embarks on another act of her one-woman show. Ana Saul Romero has seen many changes in teaching methods, testing and technology during her four decades as a teacher.

  • Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began. Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. Thailand has vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people so far, mostly medical workers and vulnerable people, using imported doses of China's Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Indian court urges government action as hospitals cry help

    With Indian hospitals struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more COVID-19 patients dying amid the shortages, a court in New Delhi said it would start punishing government officials for failing to deliver the life-saving items. On Sunday, India recorded a slight drop in new infections with 392,488 from a high of 401,993 in the previous 24 hours. The government has been using the railroad, the air force and the navy to rush oxygen tankers to worst-hit areas where overwhelmed hospitals are unable to cope with an unprecedented surge in patients gasping for air.

  • Furious Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in protest against American owners

    Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the billionaire Glazer family's role in the European Super League.

  • Boat capsizes near San Diego, killing 2 and injuring 23

    Two people were killed and 23 hospitalized after a boat capsized and broke off the coast of San Diego, The San Diego Union Tribune reports.Driving the news: Local officials have said it is not yet clear why the boat broke or whose boat it was, NBC News reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.However, some reports have suggested that the boat was a "low-slung panga, a type of boat often used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the U.S. from Mexico," per the Tribune. The big picture: State parks workers found people in distress in the waters and lifeguards helped pull 25 people onto shore, said Jose Ysea, a spokesman with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, reports the Tribune.The 23 survivors have been taken to local hospitals for "various degrees" of injury.What's more: The San Diego Fire Department confirmed the incident via twitter and noted that authorities are still searching the local waters. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

    For many of us, the town we retire to isn’t hard to work out. After all, living near to family and friends is often one of the most important elements of what most people envision for their...

  • Most and Least Expensive States to Build a Home

    There are pros and cons to building your own home. Certainly, price is one of the factors if you’re trying to decide whether to build or buy a home, so it can pay to understand the home-building...

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Syria's Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office. Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.