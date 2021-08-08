Hospitals need help in COVID surge. Here’s one easy thing Gov. Greg Abbott should do

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Businesses are split over whether they should require employees to get vaccinated. But one industry is moving swiftly: hospitals.

That makes sense to all but the most unreasonable opponents of any vaccine mandate. Health care workers need protection, and the last thing we need is an outbreak centered on the very places where acute coronavirus cases are treated. Courts have backed hospital groups, rejecting specious claims that private employers can’t enforce a mandate.

Most major Dallas-Fort Worth hospital companies have created mandates, too. But under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order on the matter, public entities such as Tarrant County’s JPS Health Network cannot follow their industry’s standard. That’s a mistake, and Abbott should rectify it.

The governor wants uniform standards for governments when it comes to masks and vaccines. We would prefer more flexibility for local officials, especially in urban areas, to make their own decisions based on pandemic conditions. Short of that, Abbott must recognize that public hospital systems play a crucial role providing healthcare in Texas’ biggest cities, and they can’t afford a heightened risk of outbreaks or losing more workers to illness or virus exposure.

Staffing is already an issue as the Delta variant is landing many more patients in hospitals than they’ve seen in months, area executives told the Star-Telegram. And the state isn’t providing the supplementary help it once did, telling hospitals to rely on cities and counties instead.

In his order, Abbott acknowledges the reality that hospitals, government run or not, might need different policies. He barred local governments from requiring mask-wearing, but he carved out an exemption for public hospitals, along with nursing homes and similar facilities. Why not make the same exception for vaccine requirements?

JPS officials say that most employees are vaccinated, more than 5,600 out of the 7,200 total workers as of Thursday. There’s no mandate, but “vaccination is strongly recommended,” said Diana Brodeur, vice president of communications for the system.

JPS has resumed its daily update of coronavirus cases, a sign of the rising threat posed by the Delta variant. As of Thursday, 63 patients were hospitalized, far short of what the hospital saw at the height of the pandemic, with more than 200 patients, she said. But that’s a leap from just a matter of weeks ago.

“JPS staff works hard on this every day and is in constant contact with community and hospital partners who share this role,” Brodeur said.

And staffing challenges in some areas are acute. For instance, the hospital usually has 30 laundry employees on duty, but on Thursday, only 12 were available, Brodeur said.

In other urban areas, some local leaders are openly defying the governor as the Delta variance explodes. Dallas County Commissioners Court was the scene of a clash over County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order for mask-wearing during a meeting. Commissioner J.J. Koch, the lone Republican on the court, refused to go along and was booted from the room; he’s now suing Jenkins, arguing that the governor’s order prohibits the mask mandate.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is requiring city employees to wear masks. And Houston schools superintendent Millard House II plans to ask the school board to approve such a policy. Some judges, too, are requiring masks, arguing that the governor’s order doesn’t cover the judicial branch.

In Tarrant County, where more Abbott-aligned Republicans hold city and county offices, such defiance is unlikely. Ultimately, courts will probably have to decide if Abbott’s order stands, but the governor’s emergency power is sweeping.

The governor’s stance on mask and vaccine mandates is unlikely to change, given the strong aversion to both among Republican primary voters he’ll need to win a third term. Texans overall may feel differently, but Abbott’s only real political threat is on his right.

That said, even among conservatives skeptical of mandates, allowing businesses to make the rules they believe necessary makes sense. Hospitals such as JPS and Parkland Memorial in Dallas are not private entities, but they have the same need to protect their patients and workforce.

The last thing we want is a tragic confluence of a return to the heights of the pandemic and crucial healthcare facilities’ lacking staff to treat the infected. Abbott should give public hospitals the tools they need to fulfill their missions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott asks Texas hospitals to postpone elective procedures to free beds for latest Covid surge

    But the governor didn’t budge on his refusal to issue business restrictions or to allow schools and local jurisdictions to mandate masks.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott asks hospitals to delay elective procedures as COVID cases surge

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced several new initiatives Monday to help address a surge in COVID-19 infections, including asking hospitals to delay nonessential medical procedures in order to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and requesting out-of-state medical personnel to come help with the surge in cases.Why it matters: Even as Abbott now makes moves to counter the coronavirus surge, he remains staunchly opposed to public health measures that would mitigate the virus' spread.Ge

  • Abbott Criticized for Ban on COVID Mandates

    Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas refuses to enact any COVID-19 mandates as cases rise across the state

  • Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

    Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state's previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • Arkansas nearly out of ICU beds as Delta variant fuels U.S. pandemic

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, its governor said, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high. In neighboring Texas, Governor Greg Abbott asked hospitals to postpone elective surgeries as the variant raged through swathes of the country including many southern states grappling with low vaccination rates. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.

  • Mask mandates could cost Florida school officials their salaries

    The statement appears to clarify penalties mentioned in DeSantis' executive order, which threatened to withhold funding from school districts that enact mask mandates.

  • Teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate

    With the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 rising across the country, a growing number of education and health officials are shifting gears, calling for mandatory vaccinations among teachers and mask requirements in schools. “For the educators, I feel strongly that if you’re eligible to get vaccinated, get vaccinated.” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told CBS’s "Face the Nation": "We’re clearly at a fork in the road in this country. You’re either going to help students be in school, in person, and keep them safe, or the decisions you make are going to hurt students."Randy Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers' union - who once said members should not be coerced into getting the shot - told NBC’s "Meet the Press" Sunday that teachers should be vaccinated, especially to protect kids under 12 who aren’t eligible for the vaccine. And Arkansas’s Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson told "Face the Nation" he made a mistake in April when he signed a law banning mask mandates in his state. "It was an error to sign that law, I admit that."On Friday, a judge in Arkansas blocked that ban, a move Hutchinson praised.The U.S. has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past two days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalizations are the highest since last February. The U.S. South remains the epicenter of the latest outbreak, with Florida reporting a record of nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Amid the surge, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to mandate masks and has blocked school districts from requiring them, despite his state leading the nation in pediatric hospitalizations based on its population.

  • U.S. teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

    COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill. "The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. The number of children hospitalized with COVID is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

  • Daily COVID cases return below 3,000 in South Carolina after reaching summer peak

    The state’s health agency reported 2,467 confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Saturday, according to data released on Monday.

  • Texas House just short of quorum as order issued to keep members inside chamber

    After a procedural vote, the lawmakers need Speaker Dade Phelan’s permission to leave the House chamber.

  • Sens. Cruz, Cramer introduce No Mask and No Vaccine Mandate Acts, countering Biden administration and CDC mask guidelines

    Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in both of their states, Sens. Ted Cruz and Kevin Cramer introduced bills that would ban vaccination and mask mandates.

  • NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

    As the delta variant cases continue to spread, public health officials in Charlotte, North Carolina are knocking on doors to encourage residents to get vaccinated. (Aug. 9)

  • Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso speaks publicly for the first time

    Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a report from New York state's attorney general that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.

  • Obama seen dancing maskless at booze-filled birthday bash

    Former President Barack Obama was seen dancing without a face covering at his weekend 60th birthday bash in his luxury home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

  • DeSantis' order on mask mandates in schools sparks legal challenges

    Florida parents, including those of students with disabilities, have filed legal challenges to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order barring mask mandates in schools.Why it matters: The lawsuits, filed in state and federal court, come as Florida is experiencing a surge of new COVID cases, largely driven by the Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Florida has reported over 2.7 million COVID-19 cases so far and currently has an average se

  • Nearly 94K new COVID cases reported among kids last week

    As COVID-19 infections surge again in the U.S., health officials are warning of a concerning uptick in pediatric cases and hospitalizations across the country, just as many children head back to the classroom.

  • Congressional veterans push Biden for Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington

    A group of 25 military veterans serving in Congress requested a meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday, seeking help in finding a location for a memorial for service members who died fighting terrorism.

  • Louisiana struggles as Delta variant drives COVID surge

    The U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID cases each day, with every state reporting high or substantial community transmission. Omar Villafranca reports from hard-hit Louisiana.

  • Proud Boys and Antifa exchanged paintball gunfire and pepper spray at rally by controversial pastor in downtown Portland

    The Proud Boys were guarding the event hosted by controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski, known for anti-LGBT and anti-COVID safety views.