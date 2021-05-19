Hospitals may be overcounting how many kids are admitted for COVID-19 in the US, study finds

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A new study found health care providers may be overcounting the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19, overestimating the small impact the disease has on children.

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine analyzed COVID-19 data from Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford from May 10, 2020, to Feb. 10. During the nine-month period, 117 patients under the age of 18 either tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the hospital or were hospitalized for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

Out of the 117 children, nearly 40% of COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic, according to the study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Hospital Pediatrics. About 45% of those hospital admissions were categorized as unlikely to be caused by the virus.

“It’s in keeping with what other studies have shown, which is that children in general are relatively mildly affected by the infection,” said Dr. Asim Ahmed, a pediatric infectious disease specialist unaffiliated with the study and senior medical director at Karius, an infectious disease diagnostic company.

Dr. Alan Schroeder, study co-author and clinical professor of pediatric critical care and pediatric hospital medicine at Stanford, said it’s important to distinguish between children who test positive but are asymptomatic and those who are hospitalized for COVID-19 to understand how the disease truly affects the pediatric population.

“Our goal is to make sure we have accurate data on how sick children are getting,” he said. “If we rely on hospitals’ positive SARS-CoV-2 test results, we are inflating by about twofold the actual risk of hospitalization from the disease in kids.”

The study found about 28% had mild to moderate COVID-19, 7.7% had severe illness, 12.8% had critical illness and 12% of patients had MIS-C, a serious condition that appears to be connected to COVID-19 in which some organs and tissues can become severely inflamed.

Study authors said it’s likely many children develop other conditions that require hospitalization, then test positive for SARS-CoV-2 without knowing they were infected. Though this data may be useful to better understand community transmission, it doesn’t accurately measure the rate at which kids get sick with COVID-19, said Dr. Roshni Mathew, lead author and clinical associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford.

In rural America: COVID-19 vaccination rates lag urban areas as access, hesitancy remain barriers

'Get the word out': New USPSTF guidelines lower age to begin colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45

“Just knowing that a child is hospitalized and has the virus is not enough information to determine if they are actually sick with COVID-19,” she said.

Researchers said some of the study’s limitations may have affected its results. For example, the study sample size is relatively small compared with other regions of the country where COVID-19 may have been more prevalent.

Data may be skewed by the unusually low hospitalization rates at pediatric centers, Ahmed said. Those were partly due to parents’ reluctance to take their kids to a hospital for fear they could get sick and the low prevalence of illnesses, such as the flu, after public health measures were implemented to control the pandemic.

“Even though the hospitalization patterns and practices were a certain way for the adult hospitals (during the pandemic), they were very different for the pediatric hospitals,” he said. “The census across the board for pediatric hospitals was quite low.”

Severe disease is rare among children with COVID-19, but health experts still urge parents to get their kids vaccinated as severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths do occur.

About 300 children have died from COVID-19 in the USA, said Dr. John Williams, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He said getting children vaccinated is important to prevent coronavirus transmission and protect people who are immunocompromised and may not respond as robustly to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s an important study, and it’s an area that we need to keep learning about,” he said. “But it should not be interpreted to say that children don’t need vaccines."

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID kids: Hospitalizations lower than previously thought, study says

Recommended Stories

  • These parts of Asia beat coronavirus early. Why they're suddenly in lockdown

    New variants of COVID-19 are spreading across Asia, reversing the success of governments such as Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Japan's new outbreak is amplifying calls to cancel the Summer Olympics.

  • Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half?

    The check won't arrive until mid-July, but Katrina Peters already knows what she’ll do with her Child Tax Credit payments. The 20-year-old mother of three has applied to work as a driver with a food delivery app and the extra cash is earmarked for repairing, registering and insuring her car. “I just need to make sure it's 100% and then I can start working and get an income,” Peters said, cradling her 3-week-old son, Armani.

  • Tokyo medical association urges organizers to cancel Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

    The Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association wrote to organizers and Japan's Prime Minister warning that the Olympics could cause the medical system to collapse.

  • Biden says nearly 60% of American adults are partially vaccinated

    President Biden said new data shows nearly 60% of American adults are partially vaccinated. Plus, for the first time since the pandemic began, coronavirus cases are dropping in all 50 states. This all comes as many people are wondering whether it is actually safe to take off your mask. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Why are kids ages 12-15 getting the same COVID-19 vaccine dose as adults?

    Dr. Kristin Moffitt, of Boston Children's Hospital, explains why children as young as 12 are receiving the same type of COVID-19 vaccine as adults.

  • 11 Health Issues Doctors Are Seeing More Of Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

    Delayed medical care, working from home and stress have affected our well-being. Here is what to look out for and what to do.

  • COVID: Singapore vaccination extended to 12-15 age group, dosing interval now 6-8 weeks

    Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination exercise will be extended to those aged 12 to 15, while adults in the 40-44 age group can register for their shots from Wednesday (19 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

  • The Talk - Milo Ventimiglia Spills on Directing 'This Is Us' and Finale

    Milo Ventimiglia talks perks of directing tomorrow night's episode of "This Is Us' and upcoming season finale. "We've got a bachelor party and a bachelorette party, a little different than I think people are used to seeing for some of those events. We have that, and in true Pearson fashion, we get straight to the heart. I don't know if there were any challenges, but I'll tell you one of the perks was getting to work with Chrissy [Metz] and Justin [Hartley] and Susan [Kelechi], and Sterling [K. Brown] and Sully [Chris Sullivan] and Griffin Dunne. I never get a chance to play with them in a professional capacity, so I'm only seeing them doing press or when we're having dinner or something that like. So, to be on set and actually create with them, was a lot of fun." On the upcoming season finale and a possible cliffhanger, he adds, "Absolutely! It's one of those episodes that definitely, I feel like the internet, like people are going to be upset, but in a 'oh no they didn't' kind of way."

  • Dr. Fauci Says the CDC Will Revise These Guidelines Very Soon

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on May 13 that it's no longer necessary for vaccinated people to wear masks or social distance outdoors or indoors, a decision people across the U.S. have been debating ever since. Almost immediately after the CDC's announcement, questions abounded about the new guidance. On top of the obvious—Why did this change happen so quickly?—many asked, What about schools? Or how will essential workers confirm people are vaccinated? Then, on May 16, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, gave an important update about some of those answers.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's Face the Nation on May 16, Fauci said the CDC will soon revise its mask guidelines to further detail how to handle face coverings in certain situations. When Dickerson asked whether or not there could've been a better way of approaching the shocking change in mask guidance, Fauci explained the CDC will soon be offering more situation-specific guidelines."What they'll be doing now is coming out very quickly with individual types of guidance. So people will say, 'Well, what about the workplace? What about this? What about that?' And I think that's going to be clarified pretty quickly," Fauci said during the interview. He suspects the CDC's revised mask guidelines will address the questions the public has. "I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you're going to start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking," he said.Fauci also said the new mask guidance is based on the "accumulation of data on showing in the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines." He noted the vaccines have a more than 90 percent chance of protecting people against the disease and recently published studies reveal the shots also keep people safe from variants that are currently circulating. "So, the accumulation of all of those scientific facts, information, and evidence brought the CDC to make that decision to say now when you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask, not only outdoors, but you don't need to wear it indoors," he added.And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.Also on Sunday, May 16, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told CNN's State of the Union that these new mask guidelines were just step one in a long mask guideline revision process. She added: "We, as a society, have the hard work to do, and we at CDC are doing that work, to say, what does that mean in the whole plethora of settings that we have, in childcare settings, in retail businesses, in schools, in camps, in travel? What does that foundation, that science that we delivered on Thursday mean for all of these other settings?"While talking to Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that same day, Walensky said, "We needed this foundation, this building block, in order to revise all of that guidance, thousands of pages of guidance, so that we could take this information, this science-based information, as we open and as we take these next steps."The first revised guidelines the CDC announced? Schools, where, due to the number of unvaccinated children roaming the halls, the agency continues to recommend face coverings. "All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing," the agency posted on its website on May 15.RELATED: The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • This Miss Universe Contestant Just Did Something No One's Done Before

    The world's major pageants have undergone some major changes lately, with some deciding to alter the format of their competitions by dropping controversial elements such as the swimsuit competition in favor of talent showcases. Others have become more inclusive in who is represented and competes. But one contestant in this year's Miss Universe pageant took matters into her own hands, using her time in the world's spotlight to do something that no one in the show's history has done before. Read on to see how the ground-breaking event unfolded.RELATED: This Child Star Is Revealing the Damage of Being Sexualized at a Young Age. Miss Myanmar protested her country's leaders during the Miss Universe competition. Pageants are traditionally a time where contestants will take the opportunity to highlight the places they represent proudly. But while competing in the Miss Universe pageant on May 16, Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Myanmar, broke with tradition and used the opportunity to protest her country's leaders and draw attention to the military junta that violently overthrew the country's government on Feb. 1, Reuters reports."Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," said in a video message during the competition. "I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can." She held a sign on stage that read "Pray for Myanmar." But it wasn't just her spoken interviews that she used to draw attention to the issues in her home country. While competing in the national costume section of the competition on May 13, Thuzar Wint Lwin walked across the stage while holding a "Pray for Myanmar" sign, ultimately earning the top spot in that part of the contest."They are killing our people like animals," she told The New York Times in an interview before leaving Myanmar to compete at the show in Florida. "Where is the humanity? We are helpless here."RELATED: Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice. She fears she won't be able to return home to Myanmar after protesting the military junta. Thuzar Wint Lwin has fought to bring awareness to the coup in Myanmar, which has seen at least 790 people killed by security forces and nearly 4,000 people actively detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. But after her outspoken statements—as well as having participated in protests and donating her savings to the families of those killed—she says she won't be able to return home safely and isn't sure where she will go next, Yahoo News reports."The soldiers patrol the city every day and sometimes they set up roadblocks to harass the people coming through," she said in a Facebook post leading up to the competition. "In some cases, they fire without hesitation. We are scared of our own soldiers. Whenever we see one, all we feel is anger and fear." The Miss America pageant has also seen contestants use the spotlight for a cause. But while this is the first time a Miss Universe contestant has used the stage as an opportunity to call out their country's leaders, other pageants have been host to some forms of activism. During the 2018 Miss America pageant, Miss Michigan drew attention to the drinking water crisis created by lead pipes in her home state's city of Flint.While introducing herself, Emily Sioma said she was "from the state with 84 percent of the U.S.'s fresh water—but none for its residents to drink." While she didn't go on to the competition's finals, her comments were widely praised on social media for drawing attention to the contamination, which had been blamed for at least 12 deaths, BBC reports.RELATED: A Flight Attendant Is Ranking the Celebrities She's Served on Planes.

  • UN says at least 58,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced and made homeless in Gaza after a week of Israeli airstrikes

    At least 200 Palestinians, including 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to Gaza's health ministry.

  • ‘We’re Doomed!’ Stephen Colbert Finds A Massive Flaw In The Latest CDC Mask Guidance

    The "Late Show" host discovers something alarming in the updated COVID-19 advice.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 94 more resident deaths, highest in over a month

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 2,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 97 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents, the highest death increase since March.

  • Israel-Gaza violence again shows Middle East conflict not just a ‘real-estate dispute’

    President Joe Biden needs a Middle East peace plan, but this cycle of violence won't end without equality for Palestinians and Jews.

  • 21 details you might have missed in the series finale of 'Game of Thrones'

    HBO brought its hit drama to an end with the eighth season finale, "The Iron Throne." See our breakdown of the epic 80-minute episode here.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like alright, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?