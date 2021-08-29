Hospitals in storm zone unable to move COVID-19 patients
Dr. Mark Kline of Children’s Hospital New Orleans discusses how Hurricane Ida is affecting patients and health care workers.
A California psychiatrist who has advised Gov. Ron DeSantis on the coronavirus pandemic recently promoted a drug for COVID-19 patients that federal disease experts have strongly warned against after a spike in calls to poison control centers.
According to reports, Caleb Wallace organized rallies to "end COVID tyranny" and pushed back against pandemic-related guidelines.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says Florida continued a trend of fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 or taking up ICU beds across the state.
“Whether he was a hardcore conservative or not, he was an amazing man," his wife, Jessica Wallace, said of the 30-year-old father of three young girls.
The women worked at the Sugar and Spice Child Care center. Their bodies were discovered on the same day in Bulloch County, Georgia, by relatives.
Rumbles from the motorcycles and rock shows of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have hardly cleared from the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the reports of COVID-19 infections among rallygoers are already streaming in — 178 cases across five states, according to contact tracers. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace — sixfold from the early days of August. While it is not clear how much rallygoers spread the virus through secondary infections, state health officials have so far reported 63 cases among South Dakota residents who attended the event.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The doctor, who advised DeSantis on face masks in schools, has also spoken out against wearing face masks and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Infectious disease expert: Americans must 'recalibrate' vaccine expectations
Florida on Saturday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 21,189 COVID-19 cases were added Friday, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
Our readers have been expressing anger since the latest COVID-19 surge began. Now, the object of their anger is an L.A. firefighter opposed to vaccination mandates.
Key West’s annual Fantasy Fest, a 10-day spectacle that brings parades, parties and crowds of body-painted tourists to the small island, is still on the calendar.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections. The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant. "We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.
Contaminants were found in Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines at a large-scale vaccination centre in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, suspending inoculations, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already suspended by the Japanese government due to reports of contamination, NHK said.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson's unvaccinated wife, Jacqueline, is receiving increased oxygen but is not on a ventilator, a statement said.
Caleb Wallace, who protested against pandemic safety measures, has passed away in Texas after battling COVID-19 in hospital for a month.
As many parents wait for COVID-19 vaccines to be authorized for children younger than 12, doctors increasingly are alarmed at the rising number of kids who are missing routine vaccinations -- a trend that's had a domino effect from last year, when so many families were confined to their homes. Now, a new analysis finds that to catch up, community health centers may need to increase the number of childhood vaccinations by 265% -- and maintain that pace for at least six months. "The decline in routine pediatric immunizations is very concerning because measles, pertussis and chickenpox still remain threats to child health," said Dr. Josh Sharfstein, a pediatrician and vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.