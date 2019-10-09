Host Alex Trebek says he's 'nearing the end' of his life amid cancer complications

Jeopardy host and general TV icon Alex Trebek revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Since then, Trebek, who has been at the center of the game show since 1984, has been undergoing treatments to "beat the low survival rate statistics," he said. While he's been open about his battle, and his determination to fight the disease, he shared with CTV News on October 4 that he may have to leave Jeopardy due to health complications.