    Host Hotels: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Thursday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results met Wall Street expectations.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a funds from operations loss of $183 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 26 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $352 million, or 50 cents per share.

    The lodging real estate investment trust posted revenue of $103 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.

    The company's shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.84, a decrease of 39% in the last 12 months.

