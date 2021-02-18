Host Hotels: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Thursday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 21 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $64 million, or 9 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust posted revenue of $267 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $119 million, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.03, a fall of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HST

Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota AG who fatally struck man with car charged with misdemeanors, no felonies

    Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever, 55, on the side of a highway on Sept. 12.

  • Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

    Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday. Using a sophisticated spying tool called Karma, which relied on a flaw in Apple's iMessage system, they accessed iPhones without requiring the targets to click on anything to establish a connection. While largely invisible to users, BlastDoor is present on iOS 14, the most recent version of Apple's iPhone operating system, and systems for all its other devices, company officials said.

  • Widespread power outages, icy conditions hobble food supply

    A series of winter storms and widespread power outages gripping Texas and other states not used to such extreme low temperatures are creating big challenges in the nation's food supply networks. Grocery chains like Walmart and Publix have been forced to close some stores either because of lack of power or lack of workers. Texas grocery chain H-E-B, for example, closed some stores and is limiting customer purchases of items like brisket and propane tanks.

  • An immigrant mom leaves church sanctuary after 3 years, ICE won't immediately deport

    "Finally, I can go home," Edith Espinal, an immigrant rights advocate, said.

  • Bill Gates says US can avoid a 'fall wave' of COVID-19

    Over 40 million Americans have gotten at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccines so far. We’re on our way - says Bill Gates - toward a return to normalcy later this year if we keep it up.

  • U.S. Economy Surges Into 2021 as Sales, Output Top Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy started 2021 with a bang as retail sales and factory output accelerated and expectations continue to build for another jolt of government stimulus, setting the stage for what could be the best year of economic growth in nearly four decades.Retail sales rose in January by the most in seven months, increasing 5.3% after a disappointing December and beating all forecasts, Commerce Department figures showed. Meanwhile, factory output rose by more than expected last month and a measure of producer prices advanced by the most in records back to 2009.After a surge in Covid-19 infections curbed spending as 2020 drew to a close, cases have ebbed and states have started to ease some restrictions on businesses and activity. The ability to shop and dine out, paired with the latest round of $600 stimulus payments, helped spark retail sales gains across all major categories last month.The report shows that when fiscal aid “arrives to household balance sheets, it does get turned around fairly quickly and materializes in economic activity,” Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc, said on Bloomberg TV.With another stimulus package likely in March, “we should see a pretty rapid acceleration in demand and household spending as we move into the second quarter, which could be continued if vaccinations continue apace, and mobility gradually recovers over time,” Gapen said.Expectations for gross domestic product growth increased for the first quarter and every subsequent three-month period through mid-2022, according to the most-recent monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg News. Economic growth this year is estimated to be the strongest since 1984, when Republican Ronald Reagan was president.Still, services spending remains depressed, and it’s not clear how long it will be until widespread vaccinations allow for a broad-based resumption in activity. Unemployment remains high and millions of Americans are struggling to pay their bills, underscoring the more durable challenges the economy faces in the months ahead.The latest data could further embolden Republican opposition to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which many in the GOP say is too big. Even so, Democrats are on track to narrowly pass the package without Republican votes, and the data could also be held up as evidence of how critical relief payments are to the economy and jobs.The so-called “control group” subset of sales, a core measure of retail activity that excludes food services, car dealers, building-materials stores and gasoline stations, jumped 6%, the largest gain since June.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The strength and composition of retail sales (specifically the tilt toward discretionary categories) is an encouraging signal that consumers’ aggressive saving patterns from 2020 are starting to ease — a development which, if sustained, could unleash a torrent of pent-up demand in 2021.”--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereU.S. Treasury yields briefly touched a one-year high and the S&P 500 dropped for a second day. In addition to highlighting firmer demand, the Wednesday data also illustrated undertones of inflation.Gas station receipts rose 4%, which partly reflected higher fuel prices. The retail figures aren’t adjusted for price changes. At the end of January, the average nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.42 -- roughly in line with pre-pandemic prices.Other data from the Labor Department showed producer prices increased 1.3% in January, the biggest gain in records dating back to 2009, driven by broad-based gains in categories including energy and food.The core measure, which excludes energy and food, jumped by 1.2% -- also the most in records -- over the prior month. Rising producer prices have the potential of boosting the cost of living for households. A report last week showed the core consumer price index -- a key measure of prices paid by U.S. consumers -- was unchanged in January for a second straight month, pointing to the pandemic’s lingering restraint on inflation.A separate report from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed manufacturing extended its recovery in early 2021. Output rose in January by more than forecast, though it remained 1.9% below the pre-pandemic level.Also Wednesday, figures from the National Association of Home Builders showed confidence among residential construction firms improved slightly in February as the allure of low interest rates generated more prospective buyer traffic. Still, rising construction costs threaten to slow demand.Seasonal adjustment factors also played a role in the stronger-than-expected retail figures.“We did not see the typical upswell in retail sales during the holiday season, which meant hefty seasonally adjusted declines,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a note. “Retail sales on a not seasonally adjusted basis were down by more than 17% in January, but that was a much more moderate drop than what we typically see in the month, so the seasonal adjusted figure was up sharply.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic Games steps up Apple fight with EU antitrust complaint

    Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, escalating its dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been in a dispute since August, when the game maker tried to avoid Apple's 30% fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system. That prompted Apple to kick Epic's Fortnite game off the App Store and threaten to terminate an affiliated account that would have effectively blocked distribution of Unreal Engine, a software tool used by hundreds of app makers to create games.

  • Singapore Exchange Ready to ‘Scale Up’ With Mergers, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd. is exploring mergers and acquisitions to drive its ambitions as a multi-asset exchange.The bourse has operations in place across asset classes and now will concentrate on bolstering them, Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said in an interview on Wednesday. That means seeking deals that bulk up the foreign exchange, fixed income, data and capital markets connectivity businesses. SGX had previously set a goal to have the fixed income, currencies and commodities segment, along with data, connectivity and indices, double revenues by about 2025. It may reach that goal before the initial target date, he said, adding the segments combined could account for 50% of revenue by then.“We are not stopping our M&A focus,” Loh said. “We have said we will bulk up and given that we are now a multi-asset exchange, one of the ways is to also scale up further. We will look at acquisitions.”The bourse is hardly a newcomer on the M&A front. Since the beginning of 2020 alone, it has entered a flurry of deals to boost its non-equity businesses, most recently announcing joint ventures to spin off its bond trading platform and provide digital-asset infrastructure. It snapped up the part of foreign exchange trading platform BidFX it didn’t already own, and acquired a majority stake in index provider Scientific Beta Pte. Still, it sees room for more.Read: Singapore’s New Bond Trading System May Deepen Secondary MarketLoh declined to comment on the price tag of potential acquisitions, instead stating valuations will be guided by the credit strength of SGX’s clearinghouse and funds it can raise in capital markets. He all but ruled out participating in a round of consolidation among major exchanges, as rivals deploy varying growth strategies amid a low-rate environment.Exchange M&A can be tough even at the best of times, with bourses often seen as national symbols and governments sometimes loath to let them go. SGX found that out in 2011, when its proposed tie-up with ASX Ltd. was scuppered by Australia. While Switzerland’s SIX was able to buy Spain’s Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SA last year and said last month it’s seeking more deals, Hong Kong’s exchange called off a bid for London Stock Exchange Group Plc in October 2019 amid opposition by the latter and a cool reception from Beijing.“I’m not sure if exchange consolidation is a natural path going forward,” Loh said.While SGX has made the move to a more multi-asset strategy, it still faces a tough domestic environment amid a lack of big-ticket listings and the continued struggle to emerge from Singapore’s biggest-ever economic contraction. At the same time, rival hub Hong Kong is on a red-hot streak with share sales. Still, record bond issuance amid low interest rates globally and the growing importance of market data and passive investments are allowing exchanges to pursue growth in other areas.Bolt-On DealsLoh took the helm in 2015, joining the exchange from Bank of America Corp. where he ran Asia-Pacific global markets. A career banker, his top priority at the time was to restore confidence in the Southeast Asian market after a penny-stock crash. Since his arrival, SGX’s stock performance has been in the middle of the pack of the 27-member Bloomberg World Exchanges Index. Its gain of 20% over that period beats Japan Exchange Group Inc.’s 16% rise, though rival HKEx has more than doubled.The bourse restructured its business segments in 2019 in a bid to diversify outside equities, though as of this past December, about two-thirds of revenue continued to come from its equities business.Today, Loh’s focus is on finding bolt-on acquisitions in Asia and elsewhere, including potentially with co-investors.Here are some more of Loh’s comments:SuccessionAs Hong Kong’s stock exchange prepares for a new chief, Loh didn’t put a specific timeline on succession at SGX, saying that’s “a board matter.” He added, “I hope together with my team, we are delivering value to our shareholders and the overall capital markets ecosystem.”ESGSustainability is the biggest change for markets besides Covid-19, Loh said, adding that for anything that’s sustainability or ESG the exchange will “double the pace” to achieve its objectives, which include listing more green bondsSGX is working toward rolling out infrastructure for carbon credits trading, in line with Singapore’s goal to be a carbon credits market in Asia, and is on the lookout for partnerships.Partners would include “players who want to look at offset, participants who can create the offset, the technology around that that could verify some of this, market structure, academia,” Loh said.FTSE PartnershipDespite MSCI Inc.’s decision in May to move index licensing for most derivatives products to Hong Kong, SGX customers migrated over 90% of their trading volumes to derivatives products that it launched together with FTSE Russell, Loh said.(Adds details on FTSE partnership in last two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CPI Aerostructures' (NYSEMKT:CVU) Shareholders Are Down 41% On Their Shares

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ( NYSEMKT:CVU ) share price has gained some 78% in...

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

    The Nasdaq closed lower while the S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as investors rotated out of technology shares and concerns about inflation added some pressure on stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, however, aided in part by gains in shares of Verizon Communications Inc and Chevron Corp. Those stocks gained after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed major investments in the companies on Tuesday. Verizon shares climbed 5.2%, and Chevron shares advanced 3%.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Losing Ground On Strong Dollar

    Silver is testing the nearest support level at $27.00.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • Here Are All 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Been Buying

    Warren Buffett and the rest of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investing team typically don't discuss the stocks they buy and sell, so we have to rely on the quarterly glimpses of the portfolio we get from Berkshire's SEC filings.

  • Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports

    Texas oil producers and refiners remained shut for a fifth day on Wednesday after several days of blistering cold, and the governor ordered a ban on natural gas exports from the state to try to speed the restoration of power. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas natural gas providers not to ship outside the state until Sunday and asked the state energy regulator to enforce his export ban.

  • My wife has homeschooled our son and our best friends’ son since September due to COVID-19. Is it too late to bring up money?

    ‘She’s putting in about 15 to 20 hours each week. The two families have shared the costs of the curriculum, school supplies and art supplies.’

  • Robinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors

    Robinhood Markets, Inc will allow its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (DOGE). What Happened: The broker said in a series of tweets that it is in the process of building deposits and withdrawals for all listed cryptocurrencies. So much interest in Crypto! To be crystal clear , we fully intend to provide the ability to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies, including DOGE. Robinhood Crypto does NOT currently invest in cryptocurrency or use any customer cryptocurrency for our own benefit. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 17, 2021 Don’t sleep! Much wow! Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradeable coins, so you can buy and sell crypto like DOGE, BTC, ETH and LTC, 24/7/365. We’re also building deposits and withdrawals for ALL listed cryptocurrencies. https://t.co/uX8NghfAMU — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 16, 2021 Why It Matters: Currently, Robinhood allows its users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies but users are not permitted to move their cryptocurrency to other wallets. Last month, Robinhood had imposed restrictions and shut off the instant deposits feature for cryptocurrency trading, after the price of DOGE ran up 800%. The brokerage had also suspended the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) as retail investors carried out a short squeeze. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly agreed Tuesday that Robinhood could be the owner of the world’s largest DOGE wallet address, DH5, which holds over 28% of all circulating supply of the Shiba-Inu themed joke coin. Musk wants major DOGE investors to shed most of their coins citing “too much concentration” of the cryptocurrency in the hands of a few whales. Price Action: BTC traded 4.25% higher at $51,883.04 at press time, DOGE traded 3.12% lower at $0.051. Benzinga's Take: The move assumes significance as the ardent cryptocurrency community considers the ability to be able to move coins out of an exchange to a different wallet, where users have ownership of private keys, vital. Robinhood, alongside PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has faced criticism over such concerns, as they do not allow for such ownership. Musk lent support to this idea earlier this month, as he bashed FreeWallet. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla .5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: ReportDogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Spire Healthcare Group plc's (LON:SPI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 52% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Spire Healthcare Group...