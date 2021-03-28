Host of large party shot several times in Niagara Falls

Mar. 28—Falls police are investigating after the host of a large party in a building at the corner of 18th Street and Willow Avenue was shot several times early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man shot. Arriving officers found the 30-year-old shooting victim in a lot at 18th Street and Willow Avenue. He had been shot several times, according to city officials.

He was stabilized at the scene and taken to Erie County Medical Center where he remained Saturday.

While on the scene, officers said a caller reported hearing gunshots at 18th and Linwood, near the "make-shift bar." Officers at the scene indicated that was where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at 716-286-4553.